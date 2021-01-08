21:51 | 08.01.2021

Penn National Gaming Partnering With Barstool Sports to Raise Money for Pennsylvania Small Businesses This Weekend

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s two Pennsylvania casinos, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course (“Hollywood Casino”) and The Meadows Racetrack and Casino (“The Meadows”), are partnering with Barstool Sports on a promotion this weekend to raise money for Pennsylvania small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fundraiser will begin at 8:00am on Saturday, January 9 and conclude at 11:59pm on Sunday, January 10. Visitors to the retail sportsbook at Hollywood Casino or the Meadows will have their first-time rated wager matched by the casinos with a donation to The Barstool Fund. In addition, Pennsylvania residents will have their first-time deposit on the Barstool Sportsbook App matched with a donation to The Barstool Fund provided they wager equal or more than their first-time deposit during the weekend. Earlier this week, Penn National donated $1 million to the cause, which to date has raised over $20 million from more than 155,000 supporters. “We are very proud to support our partners at Barstool Sports and look forward to helping local small businesses in and around Dauphin County,” said Dan Ihm, Vice President and General Manager at Hollywood Casino. “It’s amazing what Dave Portnoy and his team have done so far,” said Tony Frabbiele, Vice President and General Manager at The Meadows. “We wanted to localize the support here in Washington County and decided we can make it fun for our players to be part of the fundraising.” Any small business owners in need of help due to the impact of the pandemic on their business and employees are encouraged to apply for support at TheBarstoolFund.com/apply.

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation’s largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company’s properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L’Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company’s portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company’s land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company’s omni-channel approach is bolstered by the myChoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

About Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

Located near Harrisburg PA, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race is a mychoice destination property that features a variety of entertainment options including slots, tables games, hybrid games, live thoroughbred and simulcast racing and an array of casual and fine dining options.

About The Meadows Racetrack and Casino

Located near Pittsburgh PA, The Meadows Casino Racetrack and Hotel is a mychoice destination property that features a variety of entertainment options including slots, tables games, hybrid games, live harness and simulcast racing and an array of casual and fine dining options.

