21:51 | 08.01.2021
Penn National Gaming Partnering With Barstool Sports to Raise Money for Pennsylvania Small Businesses This Weekend
Penn National Gaming, Inc. (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s two Pennsylvania casinos, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course (“Hollywood Casino”) and The Meadows Racetrack and Casino (“The Meadows”), are partnering with Barstool Sports on a promotion this weekend to raise money for Pennsylvania small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fundraiser will begin at 8:00am on Saturday, January 9 and conclude at 11:59pm on Sunday, January 10. Visitors to the retail sportsbook at Hollywood Casino or the Meadows will have their first-time rated wager matched by the casinos with a donation to The Barstool Fund. In addition, Pennsylvania residents will have their first-time deposit on the Barstool Sportsbook App matched with a donation to The Barstool Fund provided they wager equal or more than their first-time deposit during the weekend.
Earlier this week, Penn National donated $1 million to the cause, which to date has raised over $20 million from more than 155,000 supporters.
“We are very proud to support our partners at Barstool Sports and look forward to helping local small businesses in and around Dauphin County,” said Dan Ihm, Vice President and General Manager at Hollywood Casino.
“It’s amazing what Dave Portnoy and his team have done so far,” said Tony Frabbiele, Vice President and General Manager at The Meadows. “We wanted to localize the support here in Washington County and decided we can make it fun for our players to be part of the fundraising.”
Any small business owners in need of help due to the impact of the pandemic on their business and employees are encouraged to apply for support at TheBarstoolFund.com/apply.
