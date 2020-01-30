21:23 | 30.01.2020

Pennsylvania American Water Accepting Applications for 2020 Environmental Grant Program

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2020 Environmental Grant Program. The program offers funding for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies in local communities. “Our commitment to protecting the environment runs deep, and we’re proud to support the efforts of local organizations that share our vision,” said Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania American Water. “Everyone is responsible for protecting our nation’s water supply, and this program is one way we can help communities play an active role in this important effort.” To qualify, proposed projects must be: Located within the Pennsylvania American Water service area Completed between May and November of the grant funding year Be a new, innovative community initiative or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program A panel of judges will evaluate the applications based on environmental need, innovation, community engagement and sustainability. Information and applications can be found on the Environmental Grant Program page of the company’s website. For additional information, please contact pa.communityrelations@amwater.com. Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2020 and recipients will be notified in April. Established in 2005, this annual grant program has donated more than $490,000 to fund more than 100 projects to protect and improve the environment across the Commonwealth. Last year, eight recipients received a share of grant funds totaling $40,000, including Allegheny Land Trust’s Engaging Girls in Watershed Exploration with STREAM Girls, Ellwood City Borough’s Five Point Community Garden, Greater Carbondale YMCA’s Racket Brook Riparian Restoration, Indiana Borough’s Indiana County Stormwater Education Rain Barrel Workshop, Londonderry Township’s Community Buffer Planting and Rain Barrel Workshop, Lower Chartiers Watershed Association’s “Why is my Stream Orange?” Traditional and Crowdsourced Water Monitoring, Silver Spring Township’s “Stormwater Management for Your Home” Workshop, and Wilson West Middle School’s “Wilson TAP H2O – Teaching and Protecting Water.” Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

