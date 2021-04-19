|
15:21 | 23.12.2021
Pennsylvania American Water, City of York and York City Sewer Authority Invite Customers to Participate in Telephonic Public Input Hearing on Wastewater System Acquisition
Pennsylvania American Water, the City of York, and the York City Sewer Authority will join the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to hear public comment on Pennsylvania American Water’s recent application to acquire the York City Sewer Authority, which serves more than 13,000 direct customers, in addition to providing bulk (wholesale) wastewater service to the townships of Spring Garden, Manchester, West Manchester, York, and Springettsbury, and the boroughs of North York and West York. Pennsylvania American Water is the water provider for several nearby areas, including Fairview Township and Mechanicsburg, and is established in the community as a trusted local utility service provider.
According to city officials, the wastewater system sale agreed upon in April 2021 is important for the city to secure important resources for the community and be relieved of the financial burden of upgrading the aging wastewater system to meet more rigorous regulations. Additional details about the proposed acquisition and potential future rate impact were included in a notice mailed to all Pennsylvania American Water customers and all current York City Sewer Authority customers in September and October 2021.
To participate in the hearing, dial 800-231-0316 and speak your name when prompted.
Your first and last name.
The date of the public input hearing.
The phone number you will be using to call into the public input hearing.
A phone number where you can be reached prior to the hearing if we need to contact you.
Your email address, if you have one.
If you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, the language of the interpreter.
If you do not wish to testify but want to listen to the public input hearing, please contact the OCA so they can ensure there is adequate caller capacity on the conference bridge to accommodate all callers.
The official PUC press release announcing the public hearing is available online at https://www.puc.pa.gov/press-release/2021/puc-to-hold-public-input-hearing-on-proposed-acquisition-of-york-city-wastewater-system-by-pennsylvania-american-water.
