15:21 | 23.12.2021

Pennsylvania American Water, City of York and York City Sewer Authority Invite Customers to Participate in Telephonic Public Input Hearing on Wastewater System Acquisition

Pennsylvania American Water, the City of York, and the York City Sewer Authority will join the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to hear public comment on Pennsylvania American Water’s recent application to acquire the York City Sewer Authority, which serves more than 13,000 direct customers, in addition to providing bulk (wholesale) wastewater service to the townships of Spring Garden, Manchester, West Manchester, York, and Springettsbury, and the boroughs of North York and West York. Pennsylvania American Water is the water provider for several nearby areas, including Fairview Township and Mechanicsburg, and is established in the community as a trusted local utility service provider. According to city officials, the wastewater system sale agreed upon in April 2021 is important for the city to secure important resources for the community and be relieved of the financial burden of upgrading the aging wastewater system to meet more rigorous regulations. Additional details about the proposed acquisition and potential future rate impact were included in a notice mailed to all Pennsylvania American Water customers and all current York City Sewer Authority customers in September and October 2021.

The public input hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 6 p.m. using a telephone conference call platform. The hearing will be presided over by PUC Administrative Law Judge Steven K. Haas. To participate in the hearing, dial 800-231-0316 and speak your name when prompted.

If you wish to testify at the telephonic public input hearing, please pre-register by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. If you do not pre-register and provide the information listed below, you may not be able to testify. Individuals will testify in the order in which they pre-register. You may pre-register by email or by phone.

To pre-register, please contact the OCA by phone at 800-684-6560 or by email at consumer@paoca.org and provide the following information: Your first and last name. The date of the public input hearing. The phone number you will be using to call into the public input hearing. A phone number where you can be reached prior to the hearing if we need to contact you. Your email address, if you have one. If you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, the language of the interpreter.

Requests for Interpreters: If you require an interpreter, please pre-register as soon as possible. If you register too close to the hearing date, we may not have enough time to arrange for an interpreter. If you request an interpreter, we will make every reasonable effort to have one present.

Hearing Exhibits: If you have any hearing exhibits to which you will refer during the hearing, please email them to the OCA at consumer@paoca.org. The OCA will forward the exhibits to the Judge and all parties. Exhibits must be received by Jan. 3, 2022. If you do not wish to testify but want to listen to the public input hearing, please contact the OCA so they can ensure there is adequate caller capacity on the conference bridge to accommodate all callers.

The deadline for signing up for the public input hearing is 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the OCA at 800-684-6560 (toll-free) or consumer@paoca.org. The A&T Relay Service number for persons who are deaf or hearing-impaired is 1-800-654-5988. The official PUC press release announcing the public hearing is available online at https://www.puc.pa.gov/press-release/2021/puc-to-hold-public-input-hearing-on-proposed-acquisition-of-york-city-wastewater-system-by-pennsylvania-american-water.

