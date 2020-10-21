|
Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran Joins Pittsburgh Works Together Board of Directors
Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), announced today that its president, Mike Doran, has joined the board of directors of Pittsburgh Works Together – a Pittsburgh-based coalition of labor, business and civic leaders. Pennsylvania American Water recently joined the ranks of Pittsburgh Works Together member companies to demonstrate its commitment to economic development, a clean environment, and a strong union workforce in the greater Pittsburgh region.
In this leadership role, representing the only water/wastewater utility in the coalition, Doran brings valuable insight to the region’s infrastructure investment needs and the role private companies can play in infrastructure investments to help make the region more competitive and sustainable. Prior to joining Pennsylvania American Water in 2019, Doran served as vice president of operations for Duquesne Light Company in Pittsburgh, where significant safety, infrastructure and operational improvements were made under his leadership. Pennsylvania American Water employs approximately 650 unionized employees in Pennsylvania – more than half of its total workforce.
“Having a company with the stature of Pennsylvania American Water join our coalition is a testament to our shared vision for our region and the progress we’ve made in pushing this vision forward,” said Jeff Nobers, executive director of Pittsburgh Works Together. “The experience of Mike Doran and his team will be invaluable and provides another important industry perspective to our mission.”
