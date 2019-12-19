19:00 | 19.12.2019

Pennsylvania American Water Recognized with Communicator Awards

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that it was recently recognized with the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts’ Communicator Awards for 2019 in the Individual Documentary and Individual Public Service categories. “The ‘McKeesport Rising’ documentary tells the important story of how our acquisition of a wastewater system saved a city from bankruptcy and is helping to fuel its long-term stability and community reinvestment efforts,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “We are very proud of these awards, which reflect the passion and pride our external affairs team took in sharing this story through video.” With over 6,000 entries received from across the U.S. and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. Winners who received the competition’s highest honor, the Award of Excellence, include ESPN Films, Forbes Media, PepsiCo, Scorpion, WWE, and Publicis Sapient. “We are extremely proud to recognize the work received in the 25th Annual Communicator Awards. This class of entries we received this season embodies the ever-evolving marketing and communications industry,” noted Derek Howard, director of the AIVA. He added, “On behalf of the Academy, I’d like to applaud the entrants this season for their dedication to producing outstanding content as they continue to push the envelope of creativity.”

“McKeesport Rising” can be found on the company’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel. Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191219005619/en/