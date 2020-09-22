ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on November 6, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 23, 2020. 2020 marks the 44th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.
ABOUT PENTAIR
At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it’s improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world’s most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.
