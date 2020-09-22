|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:35 | 22.09.2020
Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on November 6, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 23, 2020. 2020 marks the 44th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.
Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.
