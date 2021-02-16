|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:39 | 16.02.2021
Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on May 7, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 23, 2021. 2021 marks the 45th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.
Pentair had revenue in 2020 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.
