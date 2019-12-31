ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:50 | 28.01.2020
Pentair Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) today announced fourth quarter 2019 sales of $755 million. Sales were up 2 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 1 percent in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter 2019 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations (“EPS”) were $0.61 compared to $0.54 in the fourth quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, the company reported EPS of $0.68 compared to $0.60 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow, and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.

Fourth quarter 2019 operating income was $122 million, up 8 percent compared to operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018, and return on sales (“ROS”) was 16.2 percent, an increase of 90 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, the company reported segment income of $141 million for the fourth quarter, up 5 percent compared to segment income for the fourth quarter of 2018, and ROS was 18.6 percent, an increase of 50 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full year net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $345 million and free cash flow from continuing operations was $287 million.

Pentair paid dividends of $0.18 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Pentair previously announced on December 9, 2019 that its Board of Directors approved a 6 percent increase in the company’s regular quarterly cash dividend rate (from $0.18 per share to $0.19 per share) that it will pay on February 7, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 24, 2020. 2020 will mark the 44th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

John L. Stauch, Pentair’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented: “We are very pleased to deliver fourth quarter and full year results in line with our expectations. During 2019, we completed two strategic acquisitions that allowed us to move closer to the consumer. We made great strides in accelerating our growth investments around marketing, brand building and innovation.”

“In addition, we finalized a detailed North America segmentation analysis that has provided us information on how consumers make purchase decisions, in essence, codifying the customer journeys with Pentair and our products. This segmentation data helped inform us to re-organize into two reporting segments, Consumer Solutions, which are business-to-consumer related businesses, and Industrial & Flow Technologies, which are primarily business-to-business oriented. This new segment structure is focused on better alignment around our product and service offerings by customer type to maximize the customer experience and drive profitable growth.”

“Despite macro challenges in 2019, we made great progress with respect to our vision to build a high-performance growth culture. Our outlook for 2020 reflects us returning to growth and we continue to have a strong balance sheet to fund our most attractive growth opportunities, both organically and inorganically, while also returning capital to our shareholders. We continue to invest in our top priorities and have made solid progress in further positioning Pentair as a leading water treatment company.”
OUTLOOK
The company introduces its 2020 GAAP EPS guidance of $2.36 to $2.41 and on an adjusted basis of $2.50 to $2.55. The company anticipates full year 2020 sales up approximately 1 to 3 percent on a reported basis and up approximately 2 to 4 percent on a core basis. The company expects to deliver full year free cash flow greater than 100 percent of net income.

In addition, the company introduces first quarter 2020 GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance of $0.44 to $0.47 and on an adjusted EPS basis of $0.48 to $0.51. The company expects first quarter sales to be up approximately 3 to 5 percent on a reported basis and up approximately 4 to 6 percent on a core basis compared to first quarter 2019.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
Pentair President and Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch and Chief Financial Officer Mark C. Borin will discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on a two-way conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern today. A live audio webcast of the call, along with the related presentation, can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.pentair.com, shortly before the call begins.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the attachments to this release and in the presentations, each of which can be found on Pentair’s website. The webcast and presentations will be archived at the company’s website following the conclusion of the event.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains statements that we believe to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “targets,” “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “likely,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “should,” “would,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “future” or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business, including the strength of housing and related markets; demand, competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve; volatility in currency exchange rates; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; the ability to successfully integrate the Aquion and Pelican Water Systems acquisitions; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives; risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the impact of material cost and other inflation; the impact of seasonality of sales and weather conditions; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits or impact trade agreements and tariffs; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the separation of nVent Electric plc from Pentair; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Pentair plc assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this release.
ABOUT PENTAIR PLC
At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it’s improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world’s most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable, Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.
Pentair plc and SubsidiariesCondensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Three months ended
 
Twelve months endedIn millions, except per-share dataDecember 31,
2019December 31,
2018
 
December 31,
2019December 31,
2018
Net sales

$

755.2

 

$

740.5

 

 

$

2,957.2

 

$

2,965.1

 

Cost of goods sold

481.0

 

472.5

 

 

1,905.7

 

1,917.4

 

Gross profit

274.2

 

268.0

 

 

1,051.5

 

1,047.7

 
% of net sales36.3%36.2%
 
35.6%35.3%
Selling, general and administrative

134.2

 

135.3

 

 

540.1

 

534.3

 
% of net sales17.8%18.3%
 
18.3%18.0%
Research and development

17.7

 

19.7

 

 

78.9

 

76.7

 
% of net sales2.3%2.7%
 
2.7%2.6%
Operating income

122.3

 

113.0

 

 

432.5

 

436.7

 
% of net sales16.2%15.3%
 
14.6%14.7%Other expense (income):
 

 

 

 

 

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses

1.1

 

0.9

 

 

(2.2

)

7.3

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

17.1

 

Other expense (income)

8.8

 

1.6

 

 

(2.9

)

(0.1

)

Net interest expense

6.5

 

4.7

 

 

30.1

 

32.6

 
% of net sales0.9%0.6%
 
1.0%1.1%
Income from continuing operations before income taxes

105.9

 

105.8

 

 

407.5

 

379.8

 

Provision for income taxes

3.0

 

11.6

 

 

45.8

 

58.1

 
Effective tax rate2.8%11.0%
 
11.2%15.3%Net income from continuing operations
102.9

 

94.2

 

 

361.7

 

321.7

 

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(5.1

)

(1.3

)

 

(6.0

)

25.7

 
Net income
$

97.8

 

$

92.9

 

 

$

355.7

 

$

347.4

 
Earnings (loss) per ordinary share
 

 

 

 

 
Basic
 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

0.61

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

2.14

 

$

1.83

 

Discontinued operations

(0.03

)

(0.01

)

 

(0.04

)

0.15

 

Basic earnings per ordinary share

$

0.58

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

2.10

 

$

1.98

 
Diluted
 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

0.61

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

2.12

 

$

1.81

 

Discontinued operations

(0.03

)

(0.01

)

 

(0.03

)

0.15

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share

$

0.58

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

2.09

 

$

1.96

 
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
 

 

 

 

 

Basic

168.2

 

172.9

 

 

169.4

 

175.8

 

Diluted

169.3

 

174.0

 

 

170.4

 

177.3

 
Cash dividends paid per ordinary share
$

0.18

 

$

0.175

 

 

$

0.72

 

$

1.05

 
 Pentair plc and SubsidiariesCondensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
 

 

 

 
December 31,
2019December 31,
2018In millionsAssetsCurrent assets
 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

82.5

 

$

74.3

 

Accounts and notes receivable, net

502.9

 

488.2

 

Inventories

377.4

 

387.5

 

Other current assets

99.1

 

89.4

 

Total current assets

1,061.9

 

1,039.4

 
Property, plant and equipment, net
283.2

 

272.6

 
Other assets
 

 

Goodwill

2,258.3

 

2,072.7

 

Intangibles, net

339.2

 

276.3

 

Other non-current assets

196.9

 

145.5

 

Total other assets

2,794.4

 

2,494.5

 
Total assets
$

4,139.5

 

$

3,806.5

 
Liabilities and EquityCurrent liabilities
 

 

Accounts payable

$

325.1

 

$

378.6

 

Employee compensation and benefits

71.0

 

111.7

 

Other current liabilities

352.9

 

328.4

 

Total current liabilities

749.0

 

818.7

 
Other liabilities
 

 

Long-term debt

1,029.1

 

787.6

 

Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits

96.4

 

90.0

 

Deferred tax liabilities

104.4

 

105.9

 

Other non-current liabilities

206.7

 

168.2

 

Total liabilities

2,185.6

 

1,970.4

 
Equity
1,953.9

 

1,836.1

 
Total liabilities and equity
$

4,139.5

 

$

3,806.5

 
 Pentair plc and SubsidiariesCondensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
 

 
Years ended December 31In millions20192018Operating activities
 

 

Net income

$

355.7

 

$

347.4

 

Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax

6.0

 

(25.7

)
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
 

 

Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(3.5

)

(8.4

)

Depreciation

48.3

 

49.7

 

Amortization

31.7

 

34.9

 

(Gain) loss on sale of businesses

(2.2

)

7.3

 

Deferred income taxes

(18.4

)

(4.1

)

Share-based compensation

21.4

 

20.9

 

Trade name and other impairment

21.2

 

12.0

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

17.1

 

Pension and other post-retirement expense

1.9

 

13.2

 

Pension and other post-retirement contributions

(20.9

)

(8.9

)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions
 

 

Accounts and notes receivable

(17.5

)

(15.3

)

Inventories

13.6

 

(40.1

)

Other current assets

(18.4

)

31.2

 

Accounts payable

(63.6

)

58.3

 

Employee compensation and benefits

(19.1

)

(22.8

)

Other current liabilities

(0.4

)

(3.3

)

Other non-current assets and liabilities

9.4

 

(5.3

)

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations

345.2

 

458.1

 

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of discontinued operations

7.8

 

(19.0

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

353.0

 

439.1

 
Investing activities
 

 

Capital expenditures

(58.5

)

(48.2

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

0.6

 

0.2

 

Proceeds from (payments due to) sale of businesses

15.3

 

(12.8

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(287.8

)

(0.9

)

Other

(1.5

)

 

Net cash used for investing activities of continuing operations

(331.9

)

(61.7

)

Net cash used for investing activities of discontinued operations

 

(7.1

)

Net cash used for investing activities

(331.9

)

(68.8

)
Financing activities
 

 

Net receipts of commercial paper and revolving long-term debt

51.5

 

39.7

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

600.0

 

 

Repayments of long-term debt

(401.5

)

(675.1

)

Premium paid on early extinguishment of debt

 

(16.0

)

Distribution of cash from nVent, net of cash transferred

 

919.4

 

Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld

12.5

 

13.3

 

Repurchases of ordinary shares

(150.0

)

(500.0

)

Dividends paid

(122.7

)

(187.2

)

Other

(6.9

)

(2.0

)

Net cash used for financing activities

(17.1

)

(407.9

)
Change in cash held for sale

 

27.0

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
4.2

 

(1.4

)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
8.2

 

(12.0

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

74.3

 

86.3

 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$

82.5

 

$

74.3

 

 

 

 

 
Pentair plc and SubsidiariesReconciliation of the GAAP operating activities cash flow to the non-GAAP free cash flow (Unaudited)
 

 

 

 
Years ended December 31In millions20192018
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations

$

345.2

 

$

458.1

 

Capital expenditures

(58.5

)

(48.2

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

0.6

 

0.2

 
Free cash flow from continuing operations
$

287.3

 

$

410.1

 

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of discontinued operations

7.8

 

(19.0

)

Capital expenditures of discontinued operations

 

(7.4

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment of discontinued operations

 

2.3

 
Free cash flow
$

295.1

 

$

386.0

 
 Pentair plc and SubsidiariesSupplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
2019In millionsFirst
QuarterSecond
QuarterThird
QuarterFourth
QuarterFull
YearNet sales
 

 

 

 

 

Aquatic Systems

$

220.5

 

$

270.6

 

$

218.7

 

$

275.5

 

$

985.3

 

Filtration Solutions

239.3

 

285.6

 

273.5

 

268.5

 

1,066.9

 

Flow Technologies

228.7

 

243.0

 

221.0

 

210.9

 

903.6

 

Other

0.4

 

0.3

 

0.4

 

0.3

 

1.4

 

Consolidated

$

688.9

 

$

799.5

 

$

713.6

 

$

755.2

 

$

2,957.2

 
Segment income (loss)
 

 

 

 

 

Aquatic Systems

$

52.4

 

$

76.8

 

$

54.8

 

$

84.9

 

$

268.9

 

Filtration Solutions

33.7

 

50.0

 

45.1

 

42.5

 

171.3

 

Flow Technologies

30.1

 

41.9

 

37.9

 

28.5

 

138.4

 

Other

(17.5

)

(14.6

)

(15.0

)

(15.2

)

(62.3

)

Consolidated

$

98.7

 

$

154.1

 

$

122.8

 

$

140.7

 

$

516.3

 
Return on sales
 

 

 

 

 

Aquatic Systems

23.8

%

28.4

%

25.1

%

30.8

%

27.3

%

Filtration Solutions

14.1

%

17.5

%

16.5

%

15.8

%

16.1

%

Flow Technologies

13.2

%

17.2

%

17.1

%

13.5

%

15.3

%

Consolidated

14.3

%

19.3

%

17.2

%

18.6

%

17.5

%
 Pentair plc and SubsidiariesSupplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
2018In millionsFirst
QuarterSecond
QuarterThird
QuarterFourth
QuarterFull
YearNet sales
 

 

 

 

 

Aquatic Systems

$

240.4

 

$

276.2

 

$

232.7

 

$

276.8

 

$

1,026.1

 

Filtration Solutions

251.6

 

262.1

 

240.4

 

246.9

 

1,001.0

 

Flow Technologies

240.3

 

241.9

 

238.0

 

216.5

 

936.7

 

Other

0.3

 

0.4

 

0.3

 

0.3

 

1.3

 

Consolidated

$

732.6

 

$

780.6

 

$

711.4

 

$

740.5

 

$

2,965.1

 
Segment income (loss)
 

 

 

 

 

Aquatic Systems

$

60.0

 

$

79.6

 

$

59.9

 

$

78.1

 

$

277.6

 

Filtration Solutions

33.7

 

52.3

 

38.4

 

44.1

 

168.5

 

Flow Technologies

38.7

 

44.4

 

36.6

 

25.9

 

145.6

 

Other

(15.4

)

(12.2

)

(13.1

)

(14.2

)

(54.9

)

Consolidated

$

117.0

 

$

164.1

 

$

121.8

 

$

133.9

 

$

536.8

 
Return on sales
 

 

 

 

 

Aquatic Systems

25.0

%

28.8

%

25.7

%

28.2

%

27.1

%

Filtration Solutions

13.4

%

20.0

%

16.0

%

17.9

%

16.8

%

Flow Technologies

16.1

%

18.4

%

15.4

%

12.0

%

15.5

%

Consolidated

16.0

%

21.0

%

17.1

%

18.1

%

18.1

%
 Pentair plc and SubsidiariesReconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2019 to the non-GAAPexcluding the effect of 2019 adjustments (Unaudited)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
In millions, except per-share dataFirst
QuarterSecond
QuarterThird
QuarterFourth
Quarter
 
Full
Year
Net sales

$

688.9

 

$

799.5

 

$

713.6

 

$

755.2

 

 

$

2,957.2

 

Operating income

67.6

 

133.8

 

108.8

 

122.3

 

 

432.5

 
% of net sales9.8%16.7%15.2%16.2%
 
14.6%
Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other

1.1

 

6.7

 

5.9

 

7.3

 

 

21.0

 

Intangible amortization

8.2

 

8.3

 

7.6

 

7.6

 

 

31.7

 

Asset impairment

15.3

 

2.9

 

 

3.0

 

 

21.2

 

Inventory step-up

1.7

 

0.5

 

 

 

 

2.2

 

Deal related costs and expenses

4.2

 

 

 

 

 

4.2

 

Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

0.6

 

1.9

 

0.5

 

0.5

 

 

3.5

 

Segment income

98.7

 

154.1

 

122.8

 

140.7

 

 

516.3

 
Return on sales14.3%19.3%17.2%18.6%
 
17.5%
Net income from continuing operations—as reported

52.4

 

115.1

 

91.3

 

102.9

 

 

361.7

 

(Gain) loss on sale of businesses

(3.5

)

0.1

 

0.1

 

1.1

 

 

(2.2

)

Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market (gain) loss

 

(12.2

)

0.4

 

8.4

 

 

(3.4

)

Adjustments to operating income

30.5

 

18.4

 

13.5

 

17.9

 

 

80.3

 

Income tax adjustments

(5.4

)

(3.8

)

(7.4

)

(14.8

)

 

(31.4

)

Net income from continuing operations—as adjusted

$

74.0

 

$

117.6

 

$

97.9

 

$

115.5

 

 

$

405.0

 
Continuing earnings per ordinary share—diluted
 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as reported

$

0.30

 

$

0.68

 

$

0.54

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

2.12

 

Adjustments

0.13

 

0.01

 

0.04

 

0.07

 

 

0.26

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as adjusted

$

0.43

 

$

0.69

 

$

0.58

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

2.38

 
 Pentair plc and SubsidiariesReconciliation of the GAAP year ending December 31, 2020 to the non-GAAPexcluding the effect of 2020 adjustments (Unaudited)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ForecastIn millions, except per-share data
 
First
QuarterFull
Year
Net sales

 

approx

Up 3 – 5 %

approx

Up 1 – 3 %

Operating income

 

approx

Up 47 – 53 %

approx

Up 15 – 19 %

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible amortization

 

approx

$

7

approx

$

28

Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

 

approx

$

1

approx

$

4

Segment income

 

approx

Up 9 – 13 %

approx

Up 3 – 6 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income from continuing operations—as reported

 

approx

$75 – $81

approx

$397 – $408

Adjustments to operating income

 

approx

7

approx

28

Income tax adjustments

 

approx

(1)

approx

(5)

Net income from continuing operations—as adjusted

 

approx

$81 – $87

approx

$420 – $431
Continuing earnings per ordinary share—diluted
 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as reported

 

approx

$0.44 – $0.47

approx

$2.36 – $2.41

Adjustments

 

approx

0.04

approx

0.14

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as adjusted

 

approx

$0.48 – $0.51

approx

$2.50 – $2.55
 Pentair plc and SubsidiariesReconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by SegmentFor the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Q4 Net Sales Growth
 
Full Year Net Sales Growth
 
CoreCurrencyAcq. /
Div.Total
 
CoreCurrencyAcq. /
Div.TotalTotal Pentair(0.6)%(0.7)%3.3%2.0%
 
(1.3)%(1.5)%2.5%(0.3)%
Aquatic Systems

0.6

%

(0.3

)%

(0.8

)%

(0.5

)%

 

(2.8

)%

(0.4

)%

(0.8

)%

(4.0

)%

Filtration Solutions

(1.7

)%

(1.2

)%

11.6

%

8.7

%

 

(0.7

)%

(2.4

)%

9.7

%

6.6

%

Flow Technologies

(1.0

)%

(0.8

)%

(0.7

)%

(2.5

)%

 

(0.4

)%

(1.5

)%

(1.6

)%

(3.5

)%
 Pentair plc and SubsidiariesReconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by SegmentFor the Quarter Ending March 31, 2020 and Year Ending December 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Forecast
 

 
Q1 Net Sales Growth
 
Full Year Net Sales Growth
 

 
CoreCurrencyAcq. /
Div.Total
 
CoreCurrencyAcq. /
Div.TotalTotal Pentairapprox4 – 6 %(1) %— %3 – 5 %
 
2 – 4 %— %(1) %1 – 3 % Pentair plc and SubsidiariesReconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2018 to the non-GAAPexcluding the effect of 2018 adjustments (Unaudited)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
In millions, except per-share dataFirst
QuarterSecondQuarterThirdQuarterFourthQuarter
 
FullYear
Net sales

$

732.6

 

$

780.6

 

$

711.4

 

$

740.5

 

 

$

2,965.1

 

Operating income

92.7

 

122.6

 

108.4

 

113.0

 

 

436.7

 
% of net sales12.7%15.7%15.2%15.3%
 
14.7%
Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other

5.6

 

19.0

 

3.5

 

3.7

 

 

31.8

 

Intangible amortization

9.3

 

9.1

 

8.6

 

7.9

 

 

34.9

 

Tradename and other impairment

 

6.0

 

 

6.0

 

 

12.0

 

Corporate allocations

8.8

 

2.2

 

 

 

 

11.0

 

Deal related costs and expenses

 

 

 

2.0

 

 

2.0

 

Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

0.6

 

5.2

 

1.3

 

1.3

 

 

8.4

 

Segment income

117.0

 

164.1

 

121.8

 

133.9

 

 

536.8

 
Return on sales16.0%21.0%17.1%18.1%
 
18.1%
Net income from continuing operations—as reported

58.4

 

77.9

 

91.2

 

94.2

 

 

321.7

 

Loss on sale of businesses

5.3

 

0.9

 

0.2

 

0.9

 

 

7.3

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

17.1

 

 

 

 

17.1

 

Interest expense adjustment

6.0

 

2.4

 

 

 

 

8.4

 

Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market loss

 

 

2.2

 

1.4

 

 

3.6

 

Adjustments to operating income

23.7

 

36.3

 

12.1

 

19.6

 

 

91.7

 

Income tax adjustments

(4.5

)

(7.1

)

(10.3

)

(11.5

)

 

(33.4

)

Net income from continuing operations—as adjusted

$

88.9

 

$

127.5

 

$

95.4

 

$

104.6

 

 

$

416.4

 
Continuing earnings per ordinary share—diluted
 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as reported

$

0.32

 

$

0.44

 

$

0.52

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

1.81

 

Adjustments

0.17

 

0.27

 

0.02

 

0.06

 

 

0.54

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as adjusted

$

0.49

 

$

0.71

 

$

0.54

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

2.35

 

 
