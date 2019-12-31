|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:50 | 28.01.2020
Pentair Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) today announced fourth quarter 2019 sales of $755 million. Sales were up 2 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 1 percent in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter 2019 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations (“EPS”) were $0.61 compared to $0.54 in the fourth quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, the company reported EPS of $0.68 compared to $0.60 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow, and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.
Fourth quarter 2019 operating income was $122 million, up 8 percent compared to operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018, and return on sales (“ROS”) was 16.2 percent, an increase of 90 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, the company reported segment income of $141 million for the fourth quarter, up 5 percent compared to segment income for the fourth quarter of 2018, and ROS was 18.6 percent, an increase of 50 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.
Full year net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $345 million and free cash flow from continuing operations was $287 million.
Pentair paid dividends of $0.18 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Pentair previously announced on December 9, 2019 that its Board of Directors approved a 6 percent increase in the company’s regular quarterly cash dividend rate (from $0.18 per share to $0.19 per share) that it will pay on February 7, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 24, 2020. 2020 will mark the 44th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.
John L. Stauch, Pentair’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented: “We are very pleased to deliver fourth quarter and full year results in line with our expectations. During 2019, we completed two strategic acquisitions that allowed us to move closer to the consumer. We made great strides in accelerating our growth investments around marketing, brand building and innovation.”
“In addition, we finalized a detailed North America segmentation analysis that has provided us information on how consumers make purchase decisions, in essence, codifying the customer journeys with Pentair and our products. This segmentation data helped inform us to re-organize into two reporting segments, Consumer Solutions, which are business-to-consumer related businesses, and Industrial & Flow Technologies, which are primarily business-to-business oriented. This new segment structure is focused on better alignment around our product and service offerings by customer type to maximize the customer experience and drive profitable growth.”
“Despite macro challenges in 2019, we made great progress with respect to our vision to build a high-performance growth culture. Our outlook for 2020 reflects us returning to growth and we continue to have a strong balance sheet to fund our most attractive growth opportunities, both organically and inorganically, while also returning capital to our shareholders. We continue to invest in our top priorities and have made solid progress in further positioning Pentair as a leading water treatment company.”
In addition, the company introduces first quarter 2020 GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance of $0.44 to $0.47 and on an adjusted EPS basis of $0.48 to $0.51. The company expects first quarter sales to be up approximately 3 to 5 percent on a reported basis and up approximately 4 to 6 percent on a core basis compared to first quarter 2019.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the attachments to this release and in the presentations, each of which can be found on Pentair’s website. The webcast and presentations will be archived at the company’s website following the conclusion of the event.
Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.
$
755.2
$
740.5
$
2,957.2
$
2,965.1
Cost of goods sold
481.0
472.5
1,905.7
1,917.4
Gross profit
274.2
268.0
1,051.5
1,047.7
134.2
135.3
540.1
534.3
17.7
19.7
78.9
76.7
122.3
113.0
432.5
436.7
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses
1.1
0.9
(2.2
)
7.3
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
17.1
Other expense (income)
8.8
1.6
(2.9
)
(0.1
)
Net interest expense
6.5
4.7
30.1
32.6
105.9
105.8
407.5
379.8
Provision for income taxes
3.0
11.6
45.8
58.1
94.2
361.7
321.7
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
(5.1
)
(1.3
)
(6.0
)
25.7
97.8
$
92.9
$
355.7
$
347.4
Continuing operations
$
0.61
$
0.55
$
2.14
$
1.83
Discontinued operations
(0.03
)
(0.01
)
(0.04
)
0.15
Basic earnings per ordinary share
$
0.58
$
0.54
$
2.10
$
1.98
Continuing operations
$
0.61
$
0.54
$
2.12
$
1.81
Discontinued operations
(0.03
)
(0.01
)
(0.03
)
0.15
Diluted earnings per ordinary share
$
0.58
$
0.53
$
2.09
$
1.96
Basic
168.2
172.9
169.4
175.8
Diluted
169.3
174.0
170.4
177.3
0.18
$
0.175
$
0.72
$
1.05
Cash and cash equivalents
$
82.5
$
74.3
Accounts and notes receivable, net
502.9
488.2
Inventories
377.4
387.5
Other current assets
99.1
89.4
Total current assets
1,061.9
1,039.4
272.6
Goodwill
2,258.3
2,072.7
Intangibles, net
339.2
276.3
Other non-current assets
196.9
145.5
Total other assets
2,794.4
2,494.5
4,139.5
$
3,806.5
Accounts payable
$
325.1
$
378.6
Employee compensation and benefits
71.0
111.7
Other current liabilities
352.9
328.4
Total current liabilities
749.0
818.7
Long-term debt
1,029.1
787.6
Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits
96.4
90.0
Deferred tax liabilities
104.4
105.9
Other non-current liabilities
206.7
168.2
Total liabilities
2,185.6
1,970.4
1,836.1
4,139.5
$
3,806.5
Net income
$
355.7
$
347.4
Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax
6.0
(25.7
)
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(3.5
)
(8.4
)
Depreciation
48.3
49.7
Amortization
31.7
34.9
(Gain) loss on sale of businesses
(2.2
)
7.3
Deferred income taxes
(18.4
)
(4.1
)
Share-based compensation
21.4
20.9
Trade name and other impairment
21.2
12.0
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
17.1
Pension and other post-retirement expense
1.9
13.2
Pension and other post-retirement contributions
(20.9
)
(8.9
)
Accounts and notes receivable
(17.5
)
(15.3
)
Inventories
13.6
(40.1
)
Other current assets
(18.4
)
31.2
Accounts payable
(63.6
)
58.3
Employee compensation and benefits
(19.1
)
(22.8
)
Other current liabilities
(0.4
)
(3.3
)
Other non-current assets and liabilities
9.4
(5.3
)
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
345.2
458.1
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of discontinued operations
7.8
(19.0
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
353.0
439.1
Capital expenditures
(58.5
)
(48.2
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
0.6
0.2
Proceeds from (payments due to) sale of businesses
15.3
(12.8
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(287.8
)
(0.9
)
Other
(1.5
)
—
Net cash used for investing activities of continuing operations
(331.9
)
(61.7
)
Net cash used for investing activities of discontinued operations
—
(7.1
)
Net cash used for investing activities
(331.9
)
(68.8
)
Net receipts of commercial paper and revolving long-term debt
51.5
39.7
Proceeds from long-term debt
600.0
—
Repayments of long-term debt
(401.5
)
(675.1
)
Premium paid on early extinguishment of debt
—
(16.0
)
Distribution of cash from nVent, net of cash transferred
—
919.4
Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld
12.5
13.3
Repurchases of ordinary shares
(150.0
)
(500.0
)
Dividends paid
(122.7
)
(187.2
)
Other
(6.9
)
(2.0
)
Net cash used for financing activities
(17.1
)
(407.9
)
27.0
(1.4
)
(12.0
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
74.3
86.3
82.5
$
74.3
$
345.2
$
458.1
Capital expenditures
(58.5
)
(48.2
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
0.6
0.2
287.3
$
410.1
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of discontinued operations
7.8
(19.0
)
Capital expenditures of discontinued operations
—
(7.4
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment of discontinued operations
—
2.3
295.1
$
386.0
Aquatic Systems
$
220.5
$
270.6
$
218.7
$
275.5
$
985.3
Filtration Solutions
239.3
285.6
273.5
268.5
1,066.9
Flow Technologies
228.7
243.0
221.0
210.9
903.6
Other
0.4
0.3
0.4
0.3
1.4
Consolidated
$
688.9
$
799.5
$
713.6
$
755.2
$
2,957.2
Aquatic Systems
$
52.4
$
76.8
$
54.8
$
84.9
$
268.9
Filtration Solutions
33.7
50.0
45.1
42.5
171.3
Flow Technologies
30.1
41.9
37.9
28.5
138.4
Other
(17.5
)
(14.6
)
(15.0
)
(15.2
)
(62.3
)
Consolidated
$
98.7
$
154.1
$
122.8
$
140.7
$
516.3
Aquatic Systems
23.8
%
28.4
%
25.1
%
30.8
%
27.3
%
Filtration Solutions
14.1
%
17.5
%
16.5
%
15.8
%
16.1
%
Flow Technologies
13.2
%
17.2
%
17.1
%
13.5
%
15.3
%
Consolidated
14.3
%
19.3
%
17.2
%
18.6
%
17.5
%
Aquatic Systems
$
240.4
$
276.2
$
232.7
$
276.8
$
1,026.1
Filtration Solutions
251.6
262.1
240.4
246.9
1,001.0
Flow Technologies
240.3
241.9
238.0
216.5
936.7
Other
0.3
0.4
0.3
0.3
1.3
Consolidated
$
732.6
$
780.6
$
711.4
$
740.5
$
2,965.1
Aquatic Systems
$
60.0
$
79.6
$
59.9
$
78.1
$
277.6
Filtration Solutions
33.7
52.3
38.4
44.1
168.5
Flow Technologies
38.7
44.4
36.6
25.9
145.6
Other
(15.4
)
(12.2
)
(13.1
)
(14.2
)
(54.9
)
Consolidated
$
117.0
$
164.1
$
121.8
$
133.9
$
536.8
Aquatic Systems
25.0
%
28.8
%
25.7
%
28.2
%
27.1
%
Filtration Solutions
13.4
%
20.0
%
16.0
%
17.9
%
16.8
%
Flow Technologies
16.1
%
18.4
%
15.4
%
12.0
%
15.5
%
Consolidated
16.0
%
21.0
%
17.1
%
18.1
%
18.1
%
$
688.9
$
799.5
$
713.6
$
755.2
$
2,957.2
Operating income
67.6
133.8
108.8
122.3
432.5
Restructuring and other
1.1
6.7
5.9
7.3
21.0
Intangible amortization
8.2
8.3
7.6
7.6
31.7
Asset impairment
15.3
2.9
—
3.0
21.2
Inventory step-up
1.7
0.5
—
—
2.2
Deal related costs and expenses
4.2
—
—
—
4.2
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
0.6
1.9
0.5
0.5
3.5
Segment income
98.7
154.1
122.8
140.7
516.3
52.4
115.1
91.3
102.9
361.7
(Gain) loss on sale of businesses
(3.5
)
0.1
0.1
1.1
(2.2
)
Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market (gain) loss
—
(12.2
)
0.4
8.4
(3.4
)
Adjustments to operating income
30.5
18.4
13.5
17.9
80.3
Income tax adjustments
(5.4
)
(3.8
)
(7.4
)
(14.8
)
(31.4
)
Net income from continuing operations—as adjusted
$
74.0
$
117.6
$
97.9
$
115.5
$
405.0
Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as reported
$
0.30
$
0.68
$
0.54
$
0.61
$
2.12
Adjustments
0.13
0.01
0.04
0.07
0.26
Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as adjusted
$
0.43
$
0.69
$
0.58
$
0.68
$
2.38
approx
Up 3 – 5 %
approx
Up 1 – 3 %
Operating income
approx
Up 47 – 53 %
approx
Up 15 – 19 %
Adjustments:
Intangible amortization
approx
$
7
approx
$
28
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
approx
$
1
approx
$
4
Segment income
approx
Up 9 – 13 %
approx
Up 3 – 6 %
Net income from continuing operations—as reported
approx
$75 – $81
approx
$397 – $408
Adjustments to operating income
approx
7
approx
28
Income tax adjustments
approx
(1)
approx
(5)
Net income from continuing operations—as adjusted
approx
$81 – $87
approx
$420 – $431
Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as reported
approx
$0.44 – $0.47
approx
$2.36 – $2.41
Adjustments
approx
0.04
approx
0.14
Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as adjusted
approx
$0.48 – $0.51
approx
$2.50 – $2.55
0.6
%
(0.3
)%
(0.8
)%
(0.5
)%
(2.8
)%
(0.4
)%
(0.8
)%
(4.0
)%
Filtration Solutions
(1.7
)%
(1.2
)%
11.6
%
8.7
%
(0.7
)%
(2.4
)%
9.7
%
6.6
%
Flow Technologies
(1.0
)%
(0.8
)%
(0.7
)%
(2.5
)%
(0.4
)%
(1.5
)%
(1.6
)%
(3.5
)%
$
732.6
$
780.6
$
711.4
$
740.5
$
2,965.1
Operating income
92.7
122.6
108.4
113.0
436.7
Restructuring and other
5.6
19.0
3.5
3.7
31.8
Intangible amortization
9.3
9.1
8.6
7.9
34.9
Tradename and other impairment
—
6.0
—
6.0
12.0
Corporate allocations
8.8
2.2
—
—
11.0
Deal related costs and expenses
—
—
—
2.0
2.0
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
0.6
5.2
1.3
1.3
8.4
Segment income
117.0
164.1
121.8
133.9
536.8
58.4
77.9
91.2
94.2
321.7
Loss on sale of businesses
5.3
0.9
0.2
0.9
7.3
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
17.1
—
—
17.1
Interest expense adjustment
6.0
2.4
—
—
8.4
Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market loss
—
—
2.2
1.4
3.6
Adjustments to operating income
23.7
36.3
12.1
19.6
91.7
Income tax adjustments
(4.5
)
(7.1
)
(10.3
)
(11.5
)
(33.4
)
Net income from continuing operations—as adjusted
$
88.9
$
127.5
$
95.4
$
104.6
$
416.4
Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as reported
$
0.32
$
0.44
$
0.52
$
0.54
$
1.81
Adjustments
0.17
0.27
0.02
0.06
0.54
Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as adjusted
$
0.49
$
0.71
$
0.54
$
0.60
$
2.35
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer