20:02 | 29.10.2020

Pep Boys to Again Sponsor Nationwide Toys for Tots Campaign

Pep Boys is returning as a national sponsor of Toys for Tots, the annual program run by the U.S. Marines that collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children in the local community. By November 1, 2020, Toys for Tots collection bins will be placed in nearly 1,000 Pep Boys locations, where customers will be invited to participate, with toy donors receiving a thank you in the form of a 25% discount on floor merchandise and/or service purchases.* For customers that prefer to make a monetary donation, they can give $1, $5, or $10 at the cash register.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006152/en/Pep Boys is returning as a national sponsor of Toys for Tots, the annual program run by the U.S. Marines that collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children in the local community. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Charitable efforts have new importance in this unprecedented year, and as an essential business and a proud supporter of our military, we’re excited to help the Marines and Toys for Tots brighten the holidays for so many families,” said Brian Kaner, CEO – Service. “Our team embraces the role they play as active members of our communities and is looking forward to working with our neighbors and customers to give generously to this important cause.” “We’re very happy to have Pep Boys back as a National Corporate Sponsor of Toys for Tots again this year, and for providing nearly a 1,000 more much-needed opportunities for charitable citizens to make it a joyous season for children in need,” said Ted Silvester, Vice President – Marketing and Development, Toys for Tots, and Colonel, USMC (Ret.). “Their longtime community mindset is right in line with that of the Marine Corps and the Toys for Tots program, and we appreciate when our partners come up with new ways to drive donations.” In its role as a corporate sponsor, Pep Boys is also pledging a $25,000 donation to Toys for Tots and, over the holiday season,** employees will work with our U.S. Marines and volunteers to collect and distribute toys. Customers can find their nearest Pep Boys location by visiting https://www.pepboys.com/.

About Pep Boys

Since 1921, Pep Boys has been one of the nation’s leading automotive aftermarket chains, providing premium tires; automotive maintenance and repair; premium-brand parts and expert advice for the do-it-yourselfer; commercial auto parts delivery; and fleet maintenance and repair to customers across the U.S. Pep Boys operates more than 9,000 service bays in approximately 1,000 locations in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and the Pep Boy Mobile Crew service trailer, which offers automotive maintenance on location. Customers can find the nearest location by calling 1-800-PEP BOYS (1-800-737-2697), by visiting www.pepboys.com, or following Pep Boys on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Icahn Automotive

Icahn Automotive Group LLC (Icahn Automotive) was formed by its parent, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP), to invest in and operate businesses involved in aftermarket parts distribution and service. Our businesses have a singular focus: provide premium automotive parts and services at a great value. Icahn Automotive today consists of Pep Boys® automotive aftermarket retail and service chain, Auto Plus® automotive aftermarket parts distributor, Precision Tune Auto Care® owned and franchised automotive service centers, and AAMCO Total Auto Care franchised service centers. The Company also is the licensor of Cottman Transmission and operates under several local brands. The businesses of Icahn Automotive total over 22,000 employees, over 2,000 company-owned and franchise locations, and 25 distribution centers throughout the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit IcahnAutomotive.com.

* Restrictions apply. Not valid on tires, wheels, alignments, oil, antifreeze, refrigerant, electronics, gift cards, special orders, commercial or fleet purchases. Not valid in combination with any other discounts or promotions. Service maintains a maximum savings limit of $25. Offer does not apply for monetary donations.** Campaign will run until approximately Dec. 15 at most locations.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006152/en/