13:00 | 27.10.2020
Performance Pipe becomes distributor of Grupo Torre’s Supraflow™ gas pipe tap tees
Performance Pipe, a division of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, today announced it is now an exclusive distributor of Supraflow™ gas pipe tap tees manufactured by Spain-based Grupo Torre for Canada and most of the U.S. The Supraflow™ gas pipe tees offer utility operators a new solution to streamline how to tap 4- to 18-inch pressurized polyethylene (PE) gas pipe lines with outlets of 4, 6 and 8 inches.
Grupo Torre manufactures Supraflow™ gas pipe tap tees with Performance Pipe’s PE4710 high-density polyethylene (HDPE) molded butt fusion tee fittings. Features and benefits offered by Supraflow™ gas pipe tap tees include:
ASTM D2513 compliant
4- to 18-inch SDR 11 gas main hot taps with 4-, 6- or 8-inch IPS branch outlets
No interruption to gas service during installation
Less excavation and restoration costs, resulting in reduced traffic and public disturbances
Compact and lightweight drill assembly (sold separately)
Significant installation time reduction
Universal installation procedure for all Supraflow™ gas pipe tap tees
Single-operator installation
Installation options allow for 360-degree orientation around the main pipe and the product itself
“Supraflow™ gas pipe tap tees represent one the most efficient solutions currently available for gas pipe diversions and extensions,” said Daniel Guilló, commercial manager at Grupo Torre. “We designed this product to make it operationally flexible, compact, and easy and safe to install, which leads to less disruption to public life and higher cost savings for utility companies.”
Click here to access product specifications and purchase information; a video description of the product also is available here.
“Chevron Phillips Chemical” or “CPChem” may refer to one or more Chevron Phillips Chemical’s subsidiaries or affiliates or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.
