15:30 | 10.01.2020

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Announces Passing of Ex-Chairman and Co-Founder David Unger

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) today announced that David Unger passed away on Tuesday January 7, 2020. The global PPIH team mourns the loss of its co-founder and friend. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Unger family during this difficult time. The origin of the business dates back to 1931 as a small family business that spanned four generations. Mr. Unger served PPIH and predecessor companies for almost 60 years in a variety of roles including Chairman, CEO and as a Board Member. President and Chief Executive Officer David Mansfield commented: “David brought remarkable passion, experience and energy in building and shaping PPIH (previously known as MFRI, Inc.) into the successful global public company it is today. He was an inspirational leader who cared for the employees and the business equally.” Chairman of the Board Mr. David Barrie added, “David was a visionary who transformed the company into a global industry leader. He had the foresight to successfully navigate the business through decades of change. His contributions, perseverance and insights had invaluable impact on the board, our employees and the industry in general.”

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) is a global leader in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas gathering, district heating and cooling, and other applications. It uses its extensive engineering and fabrication expertise to develop piping solutions that solve complex challenges regarding the safe and efficient transportation of many types of liquids. In total, Perma-Pipe has operations at thirteen locations in six countries.

