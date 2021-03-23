ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:47 | 23.03.2021
Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) (the “Trust”) today announced that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been filed with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the “SEC Filings” section of the Trust’s website at www.permianvilleroyaltytrust.com, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Trust unitholders have the ability to request a printed copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which contains the Trust’s audited financial statements, free of charge (via first class mail) by sending a written request to Permianville Royalty Trust, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., 601 Travis Street, 16th Floor, Houston, TX 77002.
