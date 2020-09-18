|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 18.09.2020
Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Operational Update
Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) (the “Trust”) today announced the net profits interest calculation for September 2020. The net profits interest calculation represents reported oil production for the month of June 2020 and reported natural gas production during May 2020. The calculation includes accrued costs incurred in July 2020.
This month, there was a slight rebound in the reported oil volumes, which partly reflects a return of previously deferred sales and shut-in production by some of the operators of the oil and gas properties underlying the Trust (the “Underlying Properties”). Excluding prior net profits interest shortfalls, income from the distributable net profits interest this month would have been approximately $0.4 million, or $0.013087 per unit. As a result of the cumulative outstanding net profits shortfall of approximately $2.8 million reported in the prior two months, however, no distribution will be paid to the Trust’s unitholders of record on September 30, 2020 in October 2020. Distributions to the Trust will resume once the cumulative net profits interest shortfall, which now totals approximately $2.4 million, is eliminated.
The following table displays reported underlying oil and natural gas sales volumes and average received wellhead prices attributable to the current and prior month recorded net profits interest calculations. The amounts in the table have not been adjusted to reflect temporarily delayed sales and shut-in oil volumes discussed below.
44,028
1,468
230,839
7,446
$
33.31
$
1.12
Prior Month
42,572
1,373
230,867
7,696
$
17.25
$
1.13
Recorded oil cash receipts from the Underlying Properties totaled $1.5 million for the current month on realized wellhead prices of $33.31/Bbl, up $0.7 million from the prior month distribution period. Based on current data for the Underlying Properties, COERT Holdings 1 LLC (the “Sponsor”) indicates that production and cash receipts continue to normalize.
Recorded natural gas cash receipts from the Underlying Properties remained approximately the same at $0.3 million for the current month on realized wellhead prices of $1.12/Mcf.
Total accrued operating expenses for the period were $1.5 million, a $0.4 million decrease month-over-month from August 2020. Capital expenditures decreased $1.7 million from the prior month. This decrease is primarily due to an adjustment by Pioneer Natural Resources to the previously billed completion costs associated with the three Wolfcamp area wells drilled by Pioneer during early 2019.
The remaining cumulative shortfall in net profits for the prior months will be deducted from any net profits in next month’s net profits interest calculation. At this time based on current commodity prices, the Sponsor anticipates that the Underlying Properties will return to generating positive net profits later this year, as they did this month before deducting the cumulative shortfall.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer