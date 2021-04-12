11:41 | 12.04.2021



Peru Mining Fiscal Regime Report 2021: Mining Regulatory Bodies, Taxes, Laws, Rights and Obligations – ResearchAndMarkets.com



The “Peru’s Mining Fiscal Regime 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

“Peru’s Mining Fiscal Regime 2021” provides a comprehensive coverage on the country’s mining regulatory framework. The report provides information on the country’s mining regulatory bodies, taxes, laws, rights and obligations.

It also provides a snapshot of the country’s macroeconomic performance, ease of doing business, corruption index and mineral overview.

The Peruvian mining industry is governed and regulated by several authorities including the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the Geological Mining and Metallurgical Institute, the Ministry of Environment (MINAM), Supervisory Organization of Investment in Energy and Mining (OSINERGMIN), the Organization of Supervision and Environmental Assessment, and the National Superintendence of Labor Inspection (SUNAFIL).

The mining industry in Peru is regulated by laws such as General Mining Law, Mining Canon Law, Law Regulating Environmental Liabilities of Mining and the General Law of the Environment. In addition, a new merger control regime is expected to come into effect in in March 2021.

The new merger control regime creates the prior control of business concentration operations, prevents unfair competition and the eliminates bureaucratic barriers, which will be verified by the National Institute for the Defence of Competition and Intellectual Property (INDECOPI).

Various taxes, including corporate income tax and withholding tax, special mining tax, value-added tax, among others, are applicable to entities in Peru.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Country Overview

2.1 Macroeconomic Performance

2.2 Ease of Doing Business

2.3 Corruption Index

2.4 Minerals Overview

3. Fiscal regime

3.1 Classification of Mining Activities in Peru

3.2 Governing Bodies

3.3 Laws and Regulations

3.4 Taxes and Royalties

4. Appendix

