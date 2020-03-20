|
23:16 | 20.03.2020
PG&E Announces New Commitments that Resolve Governor’s Concerns About Plan of Reorganization; Continues to Make Progress Toward Timely Chapter 11 Exit
PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (together, “PG&E” or the “company”) announced that the company filed today a motion with the Bankruptcy Court outlining new commitments to its Plan of Reorganization (“Plan”). The Governor’s Office has filed a statement in the Bankruptcy Court that is supportive of the company’s Plan and its compliance with Assembly Bill (AB) 1054.
“We appreciate the Governor’s statements in the Bankruptcy Court. We now look to the California Public Utilities Commission to approve the Plan through its established regulatory process, so that we can exit Chapter 11, pay wildfire victims fairly and as soon as possible, and participate in the State’s Wildfire Fund,” said CEO and President of PG&E Corporation Bill Johnson.
The new commitments include:
Supporting the CPUC’s enactment of measures to strengthen PG&E’s governance and operations, including enhanced regulatory oversight and enforcement that provides course-correction tools as well as stronger enforcement if it becomes necessary;
Agreeing to host an observer to provide the State with insight into the company’s progress on safety goals before the company exits Chapter 11;
Agreeing that, in the unlikely event the Plan is not confirmed, or PG&E does not exit Chapter 11 in a timely manner, an orderly process for a sale of the business to the State or another party will be commenced;
A commitment not to reinstate a dividend for approximately 3 years, which is estimated to contribute an additional $4 billion of equity to pay down debt and invest in the business;
Pursuing a rate-neutral $7.5 billion securitization transaction after PG&E emerges from Chapter 11, to reduce the cost of financing for customers and to accelerate payments to wildfire victims; and
Committing not to seek recovery in customer rates of any portion of the approximately $25.5 billion that will be paid to victims of the 2017-2018 wildfires under the company’s plan when PG&E emerges from Chapter 11 (except through the rate-neutral securitization transaction).
The Governor’s Bankruptcy Court filing states that, assuming the Bankruptcy Court and CPUC approve these commitments, PG&E’s Plan of Reorganization “will, in the Governor’s judgment, be compliant with AB 1054.” The Governor’s filing also states that a rate neutral securitization under Senate Bill 901 that meets all legal requirements would, in the Governor’s judgment, be in the public interest, as it would strengthen the going-forward business and support the company’s ability to provide safe, reliable, affordable and clean energy to its customers.
“Our Plan will position the company to make necessary safety and wildfire mitigation investments in the coming years, partner with the State in achieving its bold climate goals, and, importantly, provide protection to California if the Chapter 11 process is not concluded in a timely manner,” said Johnson. “We reaffirm our commitment to delivering safe and reliable electric and gas service and implementing needed changes across our business to become a new and transformed company that is positioned to meet our commitments to California and our customers.”
PG&E’s Plan remains subject to approval by the California Public Utilities Commission and the Bankruptcy Court. The Bankruptcy Court is scheduled to hold a hearing on the confirmation of PG&E’s Plan on May 27, 2020, following a vote solicitation process for relevant parties that will take place in the coming weeks.
A $1 billion settlement with cities, counties, and other public entities;
An approximately $13.5 billion settlement resolving claims by individual victims and others relating to the 2015 Butte Fire, 2017 Northern California Wildfires (including the 2017 Tubbs Fire), and the 2018 Camp Fire; and
An $11 billion agreement with insurance companies and other entities that paid claims by individuals and businesses related to the wildfires.
