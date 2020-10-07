|
PG&E Celebrates National Energy Efficiency Day
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is promoting ways to save energy and use it more efficiently in recognition of National Energy Efficiency Day (EE Day) today October 7, 2020. The annual national event that began in 2016 urges customers to save energy, cut pollution, and create jobs. Energy efficiency is the most affordable and fastest way to meet energy needs, cut utility bills, and reduce pollution.
PG&E’s energy efficiency programs are built on California’s pioneering energy efficiency model, which has helped keep the state’s per capita electricity consumption nearly flat since the 1970s. PG&E programs are designed to reach customers using a variety of channels, from self-service software tools to PG&E’s business customer account representatives. Reducing the energy used by manufacturers, homes, and businesses benefits everyone – particularly in lowering energy bills. The average household saves almost $500 annually thanks to efficiency standards that apply to new appliances such as dishwashers, refrigerators, and water heaters.
An example of how these savings add up can be found in the PG&E Home Energy Reports, individually tailored mailings going out to 1.8 million PG&E households six times a year. These reports offer information on how households use energy and how that compares with similar homes in the neighborhood, along with savings tips and details on energy saving programs. The actions taken from these reports have helped participating customers save an estimated $250 million on their bills since 2011.
As National EE Day and National Customer Service Week (Oct. 5-9) are being celebrated, PG&E thanks our customers and offers to consider the following ways to make sustainable choices, lower energy use, and bills, this fall.
To find other energy-saving actions, visit www.pge.com or join the conversation on Twitter by using the hashtag #EEDay2020 or #NCSW2020. Customers can also compare and shop energy-saving appliances and electronics by logging onto marketplace.pge.com.
