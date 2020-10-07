17:36 | 07.10.2020

PG&E Celebrates National Energy Efficiency Day

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is promoting ways to save energy and use it more efficiently in recognition of National Energy Efficiency Day (EE Day) today October 7, 2020. The annual national event that began in 2016 urges customers to save energy, cut pollution, and create jobs. Energy efficiency is the most affordable and fastest way to meet energy needs, cut utility bills, and reduce pollution.

“For more than four decades, PG&E has partnered with our customers to help reduce their energy use through a variety of products and services. Today, our commitment to helping customers save energy is stronger than ever. We recognize residential customers are now spending considerably more time at home – working, schooling and recreating — and using more energy than normal.Energy efficiency is a critical tool to help customers reduce their bills and benefit local economies. EE Day reminds us of the importance of being energy efficient every day,” said Aaron August, PG&E Vice President of Business Development & Customer Engagement. PG&E’s energy efficiency programs are built on California’s pioneering energy efficiency model, which has helped keep the state’s per capita electricity consumption nearly flat since the 1970s. PG&E programs are designed to reach customers using a variety of channels, from self-service software tools to PG&E’s business customer account representatives. Reducing the energy used by manufacturers, homes, and businesses benefits everyone – particularly in lowering energy bills. The average household saves almost $500 annually thanks to efficiency standards that apply to new appliances such as dishwashers, refrigerators, and water heaters. An example of how these savings add up can be found in the PG&E Home Energy Reports, individually tailored mailings going out to 1.8 million PG&E households six times a year. These reports offer information on how households use energy and how that compares with similar homes in the neighborhood, along with savings tips and details on energy saving programs. The actions taken from these reports have helped participating customers save an estimated $250 million on their bills since 2011. As National EE Day and National Customer Service Week (Oct. 5-9) are being celebrated, PG&E thanks our customers and offers to consider the following ways to make sustainable choices, lower energy use, and bills, this fall.

Set thermostat for the season for savings. Save about 2% on your energy bill for each degree the thermostat is lowered. Turning down the thermostat from 70°F to 65°F, for example, saves about 10%.

Control water temperature. Set water heater thermostat at 120°F or lower. This will reduce the amount of energy it takes to produce and maintain hot water by not overheating it.

Microwave and save. Reheating leftovers and cooking in a microwave takes less time and uses up to 80% less energy than a standard oven.

Seal air leaks. Air sealing an old or especially drafty house can save more than 20% on heating and cooling bills. To find other energy-saving actions, visit www.pge.com or join the conversation on Twitter by using the hashtag #EEDay2020 or #NCSW2020. Customers can also compare and shop energy-saving appliances and electronics by logging onto marketplace.pge.com.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005777/en/