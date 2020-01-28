|
19:30 | 28.01.2020
PG&E Conducts Large-Scale Earthquake Exercise at New Emergency Operations Facility
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) conducted a large-scale earthquake exercise on Thursday, Jan. 23, at its new emergency operations center in Vacaville.
Hundreds of PG&E employees at that location and elsewhere across the service area took part in the emergency exercise, which simulated a magnitude 7.0 earthquake with the epicenter near Oakland and subsequent aftershocks in the East Bay Area.
The company was joined by representatives of several agencies, as either observers or participants, including the Edison Electric Institute, the California Office of Emergency Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Bay Area Rapid Transit, the California Public Utilities Commission, the California Independent System Operator and the Department of Energy.
“We live in earthquake country, and seismologists say that the Big One is not a matter of if, but when. PG&E has a plan and we practiced executing that plan in a real world scenario. It’s vitally important that our customers are prepared, too, by having individual and family emergency plans, go bags and making sure PG&E has your updated contact information,” said Mark Quinlan, Senior Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response for PG&E.
The simulated quake caused massive damage throughout the nine-county Bay Area; about 1.5 million PG&E electric customers and about 200,000 gas customers lost service. Assessments began shortly after the quake, but the company told customers that full restoration could take weeks, even with a large influx of mutual-aid and contract crews.
Under the direction of the Emergency Operations Center Commander, PG&E employees from nearly every organization from gas and electric operations to corporate security and customer care took part in the exercise.
The 30,000-square-foot PG&E Vacaville Emergency Response Center opened in 2019. A purpose-built critical facility, it has redundant utility power, backup generator power and backup and telecom infrastructure. To improve earthquake structural resilience, the facility was constructed to a 1.5 Importance Factor, which is 50 percent above the California commercial building standard. It contains emergency operations for electric, gas and energy procurement.
