23:38 | 22.06.2020
PG&E Corporation Launches Offerings of its Common Stock and Equity Units
PG&E Corporation today announced that it has launched concurrent underwritten public offerings of its common stock and its equity units, seeking $4 billion and approximately $1.23 billion of gross proceeds1, respectively, as part of its plan to fund its emergence from Chapter 11. PG&E intends to grant the underwriters in each offering a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock and equity units representing up to $400 million and approximately $123 million of gross proceeds, respectively. The offerings are currently expected to price during the week commencing June 22, 2020 and are expected to close on or about July 1, 2020, subject to market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. If the offerings are successfully consummated, following the application of proceeds thereof, PG&E Corporation currently anticipates emerging from Chapter 11 on or about July 1, 2020.
The common stock offering and equity units offering are separate public offerings made by means of separate prospectus supplements and are not contingent on each other.
Each equity unit will consist of a prepaid stock contract and an undivided beneficial ownership interest in specified zero-coupon U.S. treasury strips that mature on a quarterly basis from, and including, August 15, 2020 through, and including, August 15, 2023.
PG&E’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PCG,” and PG&E has applied to list the equity units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PCGU.”
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers for both the common stock offering and the equity units offering. Barclays, Citigroup and BofA Securities are also acting as joint book-running managers for both the common stock offering and the equity units offering.
Also as previously announced, any investor that satisfies the eligibility criteria and is interested in participating in the Reserved Allocation should contact PG&E Investor Relations at (415) 972-7080 or invrel@pge-corp.com and request a copy of the Reserved Allocation Eligibility Form. Eligible investors must submit the Reserved Allocation Eligibility Form together with any supporting documents by 5:00 pm ET on June 23, 2020 (such date and time, “the Eligibility Application Deadline”). Investors that do not submit all required information by the Eligibility Application Deadline will not be able to participate in the Reserved Allocation. The Reserved Allocation Eligibility Form will provide PG&E and the underwriters with a summary of an eligible investor’s current ownership of PG&E equity, an overview of its effective ownership (taking into consideration other transactions, including derivative transactions) as well as its expected demand in the upcoming offering.
For more detailed information regarding the Reserved Allocation, including the procedures required to participate, please see the preliminary prospectus supplement for the common stock offering filed by PG&E Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 19, 2020. Information on how to obtain a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement is provided below.
This description of the Reserved Allocation is for information purposes only. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of PG&E common stock from any person.
This description of the Retail Allocation is for information purposes only. PG&E is neither soliciting offers to purchase, nor accepting offers to buy, any shares of PG&E common stock from any person.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.
