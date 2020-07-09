|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:59 | 09.07.2020
PG&E Enhances Website and Customer Notifications to Provide More Timely, Detailed and Accurate Information During Public Safety Power Shutoffs This Wildfire Season
As part of its ongoing commitment to keep customers and the communities it serves safe and informed, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced an improved emergency website and redesigned customer notifications for Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events this wildfire season.
The new emergency website was designed with a mobile-first approach to optimize the experience on mobile devices.
The new site is cloud based for improved scalability to handle high traffic levels.
The new site is currently available in six languages other than English with more coming.
The new site is also ADA-accessible.
Maps have been upgraded for 2020 to be more precise and provide more accurate details.
Last year’s address lookup tool has been redesigned to offer a text-based “no map” view of current and future outages.
New address lookup tool will help those on lower bandwidths get the information they need faster. Customers will also see simplified content and information that’s easier to read at-a-glance.
“We asked our customers and stakeholders what are the most important things that they need to hear from us during an emergency. We are listening to our customers and acting on what we hear,” said Laurie Giammona, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. “For example, we have improved the emergency information on our website. Now, when you go to www.pge.com during an emergency, information is easier to find, more accessible and user-friendly. We believe that all customers deserve to have access to the information they need in the language of their choice.”
During the Oct. 7, 2019, PSPS event, pge.com was unavailable for customers due to the increase in the number of visitors. The website received more than 30 times the normal volume of traffic. The new website is optimized to load quickly and has been tested to more than six times the peak traffic seen during 2019 PSPS events.
When a PSPS event is called, customers with their preferred language set to Spanish will receive notifications in Spanish. For all other languages, customers will receive notifications in English with the option to get to in-language versions. Updates will also be provided via social media channels, local radio and TV outlets including multicultural media outlets. Customers can choose their preferred language for notifications by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-800-742-5000, where in-language support is available.
No single factor drives a PSPS as each situation is unique. PG&E carefully reviews a combination of many criteria when determining if power should be turned off for safety. These factors generally include, but are not limited to:
A Red Flag Warning declared by the National Weather Service
Low humidity levels, generally 20 percent and below
Forecasted sustained winds generally above 25 mph and wind gusts in excess of approximately 45 mph, depending on location and site-specific conditions such as temperature, terrain and local climate
Condition of dry fuel on the ground and live vegetation (moisture content)
On-the-ground, real-time observations from PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center and observations from PG&E field crews
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer