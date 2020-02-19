|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:30 | 19.02.2020
PG&E Helps Customers Manage Energy Costs and Save Money this Winter
It’s wintertime which means natural gas appliances are working overtime to keep homes warm and comfortable. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) understands increased usage can result in higher energy bills and wants to equip customers with techniques to help reduce costs.
The first step is helping customers understand which of their appliances use the most energy in the home during the coldest months. Being equipped with this knowledge helps customers make informed decisions and make adjustments that translate to actual savings on energy bills.
“It can be frustrating to make changes in the home to save energy and not notice a decrease in your bill. We want to point out where customers can change their habits and make small home improvements that could add up to savings,” said Vincent Davis, PG&E’s Senior Director of Customer Energy Solutions
The heating system, water heater, and washer/dryer account for more than 70% of winter energy use in the home. PG&E offers the following tips to safely reduce the costs associated with these natural gas appliances.
There are several things that can be done to help control energy costs besides simply using less natural gas. One of the ways to use less energy is to replace old, inefficient appliances with new, more efficient ones. To find out what is eligible for a rebate and easily apply online click here. For more tips on saving energy this winter, visit www.pge.com/winter.
