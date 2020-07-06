|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:33 | 06.07.2020
PG&E Offers Personalized Emergency Plan Tool for Customers
Whether it’s earthquakes, wildfires, winter storms, health pandemic or power outages, Californians need to be prepared for any emergency or disaster. That’s why Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has launched a new tool on our online Safety Action Center that helps customers be prepared.
By using the “Make Your Own Emergency Plan” tool and answering a few short questions, visitors to the website can compile and organize the important information needed for a family’s personalized emergency plan. This includes important phone numbers, escape routes and a family meeting location if an evacuation is necessary. It also includes reminders to check smoke-detector batteries and when to practice your family emergency drills.
Once completed, the personal emergency plan can be printed and shared with the rest of the family.
“Wildfire season in California had started. We want to help our customers and communities prepare for a wildfire, a safety power shutoff or a natural disaster,” said Laurie Giammona, PG&E chief customer officer and a senior vice president. “That’s why we have created the Safety Action Center. And we know that each customers’ situation is unique, which is why this new tool lets customers create a personal emergency plan that works for them and their families.”
The Safety Action Center was launched in 2019 and includes videos, quizzes, step-by-step guides and tips to help keep families safe during wildfires, earthquakes, power outages and other emergency situations. On the site, you’ll find:
Ten tips to keep cool during a heat wave
A video that shows you the six steps to put together an emergency kit
Tips on how to prepare for a power shutoff
Advice on creating defensible space around your house
How to help your community during the COVID-19 health crisis
And much more
The Safety Action Center is just one of many ways that PG&E is working to mitigate wildfire risk and enhance public safety as part of the Community Wildfire Safety Program. To learn more about safety progress so far in 2020 as well as how PG&E is going to make any needed Public Safety Power Shutoffs smaller in the number of customers impacted, shorter in duration and smarter by integrating new technology, visit the Safety Action Center at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.
