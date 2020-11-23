|
23.11.2020
PG&E Offers Tips So Customers Can Stay Safe and Keep Energy Bills from Increasing this Thanksgiving
As millions of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving, here are some ways to gobble up energy savings and serve a side dish of safety this turkey day.
“Holiday celebrations may look different this year as a result of the pandemic, and we want to help our customers keep electrical and gas safety in mind as well as ways to reduce energy costs. Whether you are gathering with a smaller, immediate family group or connecting virtually, we hope everyone finds time to safely enjoy this special time of year,” said Laurie Giammona, PG&E Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.
PG&E shares these simple tips for customers enjoying the holidays:
Fire safety is critical on Thanksgiving as it is the peak day for home cooking fires especially when frying foods. Turkey fryers can easily tip over spilling hot oil across a large area. Customers should only use turkey fryers outdoors on a sturdy, level surface away from things that can burn.
PG&E also asks customers to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local guidelines to help protect communities from COVID-19 during the holidays. Wear a mask in public settings, avoid close contact by staying at least 6 feet apart (about 2 arms’ length) from anyone not in the same household, and wash hands often with soap and water.
For more ways to stay safe this holiday season, visit www.pge.com/safety.
