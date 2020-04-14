|
14.04.2020
PG&E Pays Property Tax and Franchise Fee Payments to Cities, Counties
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), which serves 16 million Californians, is paying property taxes and franchise fees of nearly $386 million this spring to the 50 counties, 246 cities and one district where it owns and operates gas and electric infrastructure.
“Property tax and franchise fee payments are one of the important ways PG&E helps drive local economies and supports essential public services like education and public safety. This year’s payments reflect the substantial local investments we are making in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system and to better mitigate against wildfires,” said Jason Wells, senior vice president and chief financial officer for PG&E.
PG&E received authorization from the bankruptcy court to pay property taxes and franchise fees so this support for local governments and schools would continue uninterrupted, even amid this year’s COVID-19 health crisis.
On April 10, PG&E paid property taxes of nearly $255 million to the 50 counties in which it owns property. The payment covers the period from January 1 to June 30, 2020. Total payments for the tax year of July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 are more than $509 million.
PG&E pays franchise fees to cities and counties for the use of public streets for its gas and electric facilities. The energy company is submitting the fees by April 15.
PG&E’s franchise fee payments totaled more than $131 million – almost $41 million for natural gas and over $90 million for electric service.
PG&E invested about $7 billion last year to enhance and upgrade its gas and electrical infrastructure for safety, reliability and wildfire mitigation across Northern and Central California.
PG&E supports the communities it serves in a variety of ways. Last year, PG&E provided $17.5 million in community grants and investments to enhance local educational opportunities, preserve the environment, and support economic vitality and emergency preparedness. PG&E employees provide thousands of hours of volunteer service in their local communities. The company also offers a broad spectrum of economic development services to help local businesses grow.
$
29,577,545
ALPINE
$
72,502
AMADOR
$
1,077,799
BUTTE
$
5,184,428
CALAVERAS
$
1,015,397
COLUSA
$
4,515,964
CONTRA COSTA
$
19,771,356
EL DORADO
$
1,483,294
FRESNO
$
17,999,213
GLENN
$
807,067
HUMBOLDT
$
3,634,846
KERN
$
9,162,468
KINGS
$
1,700,521
LAKE
$
884,970
LASSEN
$
39,062
MADERA
$
2,303,235
MARIN
$
4,670,701
MARIPOSA
$
279,637
MENDOCINO
$
1,721,377
MERCED
$
3,511,383
MODOC
$
224,370
MONTEREY
$
3,772,118
NAPA
$
3,182,066
NEVADA
$
1,228,518
PLACER
$
5,776,438
PLUMAS
$
2,521,828
SACRAMENTO
$
7,399,823
SAN BENITO
$
832,144
SAN BERNARDINO
$
1,343,605
SAN DIEGO
$
6,714
SAN FRANCISCO
$
14,699,249
SAN JOAQUIN
$
12,392,892
SAN LUIS OBISPO
$
11,708,202
SAN MATEO
$
13,916,821
SANTA BARBARA
$
1,165,779
SANTA CLARA
$
31,236,013
SANTA CRUZ
$
1,932,804
SHASTA
$
5,971,466
SIERRA
$
125,811
SISKIYOU
$
104,108
SOLANO
$
6,583,286
SONOMA
$
8,123,046
STANISLAUS
$
2,554,242
SUTTER
$
1,387,509
TEHAMA
$
1,420,946
TRINITY
$
166,840
TULARE
$
613,148
TUOLUMNE
$
876,919
YOLO
$
2,718,164
YUBA
$
1,335,434
