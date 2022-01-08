|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:39 | 23.12.2020
PG&E Proposes Expanding Its Battery Energy Storage Portfolio to Improve Electric Reliability, Further Integrate Renewable Energy
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has requested California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approval of six additional battery energy storage projects totaling 387 megawatts (MW) of capacity, intended to further integrate clean energy from renewable generation sources while helping to ensure future reliability of the electric system.
The six project agreements complete PG&E’s procurement requirements outlined in a November 2019 CPUC decision that identified potential electric system reliability issues beginning in summer of 2021. In that decision, the CPUC authorized PG&E to procure at least 716.9 MW of system reliability resources to come online between August 1, 2021 and August 1, 2023.
In May, PG&E announced the results of its first round of procurement: 423 MW of battery energy storage capacity, scheduled to be online by August 2021.
“The next few years will be pivotal for the deployment and integration of utility-scale battery energy storage onto the grid. PG&E has awarded contracts for battery energy storage projects totaling more than 1,000 MW of capacity to be deployed through 2023, all of which contribute to meeting California’s ambitious clean energy goals while ensuring grid efficiency and reliability, reducing the need to build additional fossil fuel generation plants, and keeping customer costs affordable,” said Fong Wan, senior vice president, Energy Policy and Procurement, PG&E.
The AMCOR project, the Lancaster Battery Storage project, and the LeConte Energy Storage project – totaling 194 MW – are scheduled to come online by August 2022.
The North Central Valley Energy Storage project and both Daggett projects – totaling 193 MW – are scheduled to be online by August 2023.
Counterparty (Project Name)
Technology
Initial
Term
Size
Nexus Renewables U.S. INC (AMCOR)
Lithium Ion Batteries
8/1/2022
15
27
Lancaster Battery Storage, LLC (Lancaster Battery Storage)
Lithium Ion Batteries
8/1/2022
15
127
LeConte Energy Storage, LLC (LeConte Energy Storage)
Lithium Ion Batteries
8/1/2022
15
40
North Central Valley Energy Storage, LLC (North Central Valley Energy Storage)
Lithium Ion Batteries
8/1/2023
15
132
Daggett Solar Power 2, LLC (Daggett 2 BESS)
Lithium Ion Batteries
8/1/2023
15
46
Daggett Solar Power 3, LLC (Daggett 3 BESS)
Lithium Ion Batteries
8/1/2023
15
15
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer