6:09 | 27.10.2020
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10:00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially All Other Customers Expected to Have Power Back On by Tuesday Night
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) restored power Monday night by 10:00 PM to more than 156,000 of the approximately 345,000 customers impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) that started Sunday morning on Oct. 25. All remaining customers—approximately 189,000—are expected to have power back on late Tuesday evening.
PG&E crews began restoring power to customers where no damage or hazards to electrical equipment were found during inspections that began as early as Monday morning in locations where the weather “all clear” was received. In areas where equipment was damaged by the severe wind event, crews worked safely and as quickly as possible to make the repairs and restore those customers.
Today, PG&E meteorologists issued a weather “all clear” for most of the areas impacted by this PSPS event. To fully restore service, PG&E crews will need to complete their patrols of over 17,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines for damage or hazards.
The patrol and inspection efforts include nearly 1,800 on-the-ground personnel, 65 helicopters and one airplane. Preliminary data shows at least 13 instances of weather-related damage and hazards in the PSPS-affected areas. Examples include downed lines and vegetation on power lines. If PG&E had not de-energized power lines, these types of damage could have caused wildfire ignitions.
The restoration process PG&E follows includes:
For more information on the PSPS event, visit pge.com/pspsupdates.
County
Max recorded sustained winds
Max recorded wind gusts
Sonoma
76
89
Napa
54
82
Contra Costa
55
74
Lake
57
71
Placer
42
71
Alameda
52
66
PG&E uses a PSPS only as the last resort to protect community and customer safety against wildfires, given dry and windy weather, dry vegetation and an elevated fire risk across portions of its service area.
PG&E will submit a report detailing damage from the severe weather to the California Public Utilities Commission within 10 days of the completion of the PSPS.
