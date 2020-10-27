|
PG&E PSPS Update: More Than 228,000 Customers Have Been Restored by Tuesday Morning
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) restored power Tuesday morning to more than 228,000 of the approximately 345,000 customers impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) that started Sunday morning on Oct. 25.
PG&E crews began restoring power to customers where no damage or hazards to electrical equipment were found during inspections that began as early as Monday morning in locations where the weather “all clear” was received. In areas where equipment was damaged by the severe wind event, crews worked safely and as quickly as possible to make the repairs and restore those customers.
Due to continuing high winds and dynamic weather conditions, the weather “all clear” notification for the remaining impacted areas was issued at 1:45 PM today. Following this all clear, PG&E crews are now beginning power restoration efforts in areas that are still out of power. These remaining customers are expected to have power back on by late Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.
PG&E crews will have patrolled over 17,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines for damage or hazards before all customers have been restored. The patrol and inspection efforts include nearly 1,800 ground patrol units, 65 helicopters and one airplane. Preliminary data shows at least 36 identified instances of weather-related damage and hazards in the PSPS-affected areas. Examples include downed lines and vegetation on power lines. If PG&E had not de-energized power lines, these types of damage could have caused wildfire ignitions.
The restoration process PG&E follows includes:
For more information on the PSPS event, visit pge.com/pspsupdates.
76
89
Napa
54
82
Contra Costa
55
74
Lake
57
71
Placer
42
71
Alameda
52
66
PG&E uses a PSPS only as the last resort to protect community and customer safety against wildfires, given dry and windy weather, dry vegetation and an elevated fire risk across portions of its service area.
PG&E will submit a report detailing damages from the severe weather conditions to the California Public Utilities Commission within 10 days of the completion of the PSPS.
PG&E updates its CRC locations regularly. Click here for updates.
Collaborating with the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers (CFILC) through a grant program to support the Access and Functional Needs (AFN) community. This support for customers with medical and independent living needs includes:
Enabling qualifying customers who use electrical medical devices to access backup portable batteries
Emergency preparedness outreach and education
Promotion of Medical Baseline Program
Accessible transportation resources
Hotel stays
Food stipends
Working with 20 food banks and 17 local Meals on Wheels chapters.
Expanding availability of materials in American Sign Language (ASL).
Providing emergency information in 13 languages.
Establishing an advisory group to help create solutions for emergency preparedness for customers with medical needs.
Details about these resources are at our website at pge.com/disabilityandaging
Also, as of Oct. 27, PG&E provided approximately 1,700 portable batteries to customers to support backup power, including:
Approximately 700 portable batteries provided to customers through CFILC’s Disability Disaster Access and Resources Program.
Approximately 1,000 portable batteries provided to customers through PG&E’s Portable Battery Program.
With the increased wildfire threat our state faces, PG&E is enhancing and expanding our efforts to reduce wildfire risks and keep our customers and communities safe. Our Community Wildfire Safety Program includes short, medium and long-term plans to make our system safer. For tips on how to prepare for emergencies and outages, visit our Safety Action Center at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.
