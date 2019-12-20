|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:25 | 20.12.2019
PG&E Reaches General Rate Case Settlement to Strengthen Safety, Reduce Wildfire Risk
Underscoring the company’s commitment to reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E or the Utility) has reached a crucial milestone in its 2020 General Rate Case (GRC), which funds a series of important additional safety investments to help protect the 16 million people PG&E serves.
In a settlement agreement with the Public Advocates Office of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), The Utility Reform Network, Coalition of California Utility Employees, Office of the Safety Advocate of the CPUC, National Diversity Coalition, Center for Accessible Technology, Small Business Utility Advocates, and California City-County Street Light Association, the parties agree that the CPUC should approve funding for PG&E’s ongoing wildfire prevention efforts, risk monitoring, emergency response, increased vegetation management, hardening of PG&E’s electric system, and other new and enhanced safety measures to further reduce wildfire risk. The GRC settlement agreement also includes funding for electric and gas distribution safety and reliability and power generation.
The settlement was filed today with the CPUC.
“These efforts support PG&E’s most important responsibility, which is the safety of our customers and the communities we serve,” said PG&E Utility CEO and President Andy Vesey. “This agreement furthers our commitment to deliver safe and reliable energy to our customers including making our system more resilient to the growing threat of wildfires.”
Among the important wildfire safety investments in the GRC are the following components of PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program:
Installing stronger and more resilient poles and covered power lines in the highest fire-threat areas;
Increasing ongoing work to keep power lines clear of branches from an estimated 120 million trees with the potential to grow or fall into overhead power lines, including annual vegetation inspection of approximately 81,000 miles of high-voltage electric distribution lines;
Implementing SmartMeter™ technology to more quickly identify and respond to fallen power lines;
Expanding the network of weather stations to enhance weather forecasting and modeling by adding 1,300 new weather stations in high fire-risk areas by 2022; and
Installing nearly 600 new high-definition cameras in high fire-threat areas, increasing coverage across these areas to more than 90 percent.
The settlement agreement also calls for further investing in technologies and strategies that minimize the impacts of Public Safety Power Shutoffs, among the tools PG&E uses to reduce the risks of wildfire.
While the GRC will help fund a series of important safety investments, it will not fund potential claims resulting from the 2017 and 2018 Northern California wildfires. It also will not fund any PG&E Corporation or Utility officer compensation.
“PG&E’s commitment is to keep customer bills as low as possible while meeting our responsibilities to safely serve our customers, even as our changing climate presents significant new challenges and risks,” Vesey said.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2019 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer