22:16 | 16.08.2020
PG&E Urges Customers to Conserve Energy As Extreme Heat Continues Across Region
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues to urge customers to conserve energy as above-normal temperatures continue to dominate across the service area today and are expected to continue at least through the middle of the week. Conservation is the best way customers can help prevent stress and strain on the electric supply that could lead to power outages for some electric customers.
PG&E meteorologists forecast generally high temperatures that will reach between 100 and 110 degrees in some locations. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the heat-outage forecast more uncertain due to shifts in electric loads because more people are staying home all day. PG&E restoration and repair crews are prepared to immediately respond to potential outages.
PG&E also funds the operation of existing county- or city-run cooling centers throughout the state. These centers fill a critical need for those who might not have the means to cool and shelter themselves from prolonged hot temperatures.
To find a cooling center near you, please call your local city or county government, or call PG&E’s toll-free cooling center locator line at 1-877-474-3266 or visit pge.com/coolingcenters.
PG&E does not anticipate initiating any Public Safety Power Shutoff events this week. Any power outages that occur during this hot spell are not PSPS events.
For more tips on how to stay safe and save energy this summer, visit www.pge.com/summer.
