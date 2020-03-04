16:04 | 04.03.2020

PGT Innovations Executive Joins Board of Girls Inc. of Sarasota County

Sherri Baker, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for PGT Innovations, was recently appointed to serve on the board for Girls Inc. of Sarasota County, a nonprofit organization that focuses on innovative programs to help prepare young women to lead successful, independent, and healthy lives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005529/en/Sherri Baker. (Photo: Business Wire)

Baker joins the 14-member board and will serve a 3-year term. During her time on the board, she will act as an advocate for the organization throughout the community, exercise fiduciary oversight, and participate in the nonprofit’s long-range and strategic planning. “We are very excited for Sherri to join the board at Girls Inc. of Sarasota County,” said Angie Stringer, President and CEO of Girls Inc. of Sarasota County. “As we look to grow our efforts in South County, Sherri’s efforts will prove valuable in support of this strategic goal. Sherri embodies our values of Strong, Smart, and Bold!” A Plano, Texas native, Baker brought her nearly two decades of finance and accounting leadership experience to the Venice area in April 2019 when she joined PGT Innovations, a national manufacturer of premium windows and doors and the area’s largest private employer. She leads the company’s finance strategy, budgeting and planning, accounting, financial reporting, and investor relations functions. “I am honored to join the board at Girls Inc. of Sarasota County,” said Baker. “This incredible nonprofit prepares young girls to be strong, bold, and independent and lays a solid foundation of strength and confidence early in life to set them up for future successes. I am an avid supporter of organizations that provide mentorship to females and am eager to contribute my knowledge to support the meaningful mission of Girls Inc.” Prior to joining PGT Innovations, Baker served as Vice President of Commercial Finance for Dean Foods Company, the largest dairy company in the U.S. Before that, Baker spent 13 years at Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, in various finance and accounting roles. Her background encompasses an understanding of investor relations and manufacturing operations, including the procurement and logistics functions.

About Girls Inc. of Sarasota County

Girls Inc. of Sarasota’s programming – in partnership with local schools – focuses on the development of the whole girl. A combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment and research-based programming equips girls to lead fulfilling and productive lives, break the cycle of poverty and become role models in their community. For more information, visit girlsincsrq.org or call 941-366-6646.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index. The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial, and NewSouth Window Solutions. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005529/en/