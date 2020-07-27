ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:15 | 27.07.2020
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq:PAHC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on September 23, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2020.
About Phibro Animal Health Corporation
Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005716/en/

