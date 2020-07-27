|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 27.07.2020
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq:PAHC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on September 23, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2020.
