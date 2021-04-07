|
Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced today it will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference.
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Bendheim, Chief Financial Officer Damian Finio and Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy Daniel Bendheim will address financial analysts and investors on Tuesday May 11, 2021 at 4:15 PM ET.
The live audio presentation will be available on the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Investor Relations Website at https://investors.pahc.com. A replay of the session will be available and archived on the company’s website.
Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.
