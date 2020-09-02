|
23:00 | 02.09.2020
Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced today it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Annual Global Healthcare Conference.
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Bendheim and Chief Financial Officer Richard Johnson will address financial analysts and investors on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:15 AM ET.
The live audio presentation will be available on the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Investor Relations Website at https://investors.pahc.com. A replay of the session will be made available and archived on the company’s website.
Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.
