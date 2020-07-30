12:00 | 30.07.2020

Philadelphia® Cream Cheese Launches the Easiest Fundraiser on National Cheesecake Day

Today is National Cheesecake Day and Philadelphia® Cream Cheese is launching a fundraiser that makes supporting a good cause as easy as making a cheesecake. The brand is celebrating by donating one million meals to Feeding America®, plus starting today, you can post a photo of a cheesecake on Twitter using #TheEasiestFundraiser and #NationalCheesecakeDay, and Philadelphia will donate 100 more meals for each post. See, it’s a Piece of (Cheese)cake.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005302/en/(Photo: Business Wire)

“At Philadelphia, we believe that doing good should be as easy as making a cheesecake,” said Basak Oguz, Marketing Director for Philadelphia, “We want to rally support behind those impacted by COVID-19 by donating meals through Feeding America and National Cheesecake Day felt like the appropriate day to kick off the Easiest Fundraiser, since all meals are made better with a great dessert.” For an easy cheesecake recipe using Philadelphia Cream Cheese, visit https://www.myfoodandfamily.com/recipe/052544/philadelphia-classic-cheesecake. The brand will be donating up to 2 million meals*. Join the conversation and share your cheesecake using #TheEasiestFundraiser and #NationalCheesecakeDay and tagging @LoveMyPhilly on Twitter starting today through August 6, 2020. “Feeding America is grateful for the support of Philadelphia as we respond to the increased need for hunger relief due to COVID-19. This campaign will help us raise funds and awareness during this time of unprecedented need,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America.

*For each use of #TheEasiestFundraiser and #NationalCheesecakeDay from July 30, 2020 to August 6, 2020, Kraft Heinz will donate the monetary equivalent of at least 100 meals ($10.00) to Feeding America®. Minimum donation: $100,000. Maximum donation: $200,000. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of member food banks.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005302/en/