18:08 | 05.02.2020
Phillips 66 Announces Quarterly Dividend
The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on March 2, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 18, 2020.
