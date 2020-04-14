14:00 | 14.04.2020

Phillips 66 Bolsters the Front Lines With $3 Million Commitment to Relief Efforts

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) announced today it will contribute $3 million to COVID-19 relief efforts across the United States and in the United Kingdom. Of this, $1 million will be directed to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund and $500,000 to the Houston Food Bank. The remaining funds will be distributed to frontline organizations that are responding to the pandemic within communities where Phillips 66 operates, providing essential support for first responders, food banks, health care and other critical organizations serving vulnerable populations. “The global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has had an indelible impact on every aspect of our lives and finding ways to assist those in need is more important than ever,” said Greg Garland, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. “As the world navigates this unprecedented crisis, it’s important that we stay focused on the health and safety of our employees, our families and our communities. We are steadfastly committed to helping our neighbors by increasing access to personal protective equipment and other resources for those on the front lines who are meeting immediate needs.” The United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation have collaborated to launch the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund, which has received endorsements by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Fort Bend County Judge KP George and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The fund supports those who have been impacted by COVID-19 and those who are facing sudden, severe financial hardships throughout the Houston area. It provides urgently-needed necessities such as food, health care, shelter and utility assistance to vulnerable individuals and families. The Houston Food Bank is the largest hunger relief distribution agency in Houston and serves 18 southeast Texas counties. The organization is meeting the critical need resulting from COVID-19 by ensuring Houston ISD children relying on school breakfast and lunch continue to receive meals, providing quarantine food kits and distributing senior boxes. For more information about these COVID-19 relief efforts or to donate, please visit https://www.greaterhoustonrecovery.org/ or www.houstonfoodbank.org. For more information on how Phillips 66 is responding to COVID-19, please visit www.phillips66.com/covid19response.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,500 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $59 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005191/en/