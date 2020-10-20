|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 20.10.2020
Phillips 66 Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution
Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) announces that the board of directors of its general partner declared a third-quarter 2020 cash distribution of $0.875 per common unit, or $3.50 per unit on an annualized basis. This represents a 1% increase compared to the third-quarter 2019 distribution. The quarterly distribution is payable Nov. 13, 2020, to unitholders of record as of Oct. 30, 2020.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer