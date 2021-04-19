|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:34 | 19.10.2021
Phillips 66 Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution
Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) announces that the board of directors of its general partner declared a third-quarter 2021 cash distribution of $0.875 per common unit, or $3.50 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution is payable Nov. 12, 2021, to unitholders of record as of Oct. 29, 2021.
