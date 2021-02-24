|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 24.02.2021
Phillips 66 Partners Files 2020 Form 10-K
Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) (“the Partnership”) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing can be viewed through the “Investors” area of the Partnership’s website at www.phillips66partners.com by selecting the “SEC Filings” link under the “Financial Information” tab, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Unitholders may request a hard copy of the report, which includes the Partnership’s audited financial statements, free of charge. Requests should be submitted in writing to Phillips 66 – 411 S. Keeler Ave., Bartlesville, OK 74003.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer