19:15 | 24.09.2020
Phillips 66 Partners to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) executive management will host a conference call webcast at 2 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 30, to discuss the partnership’s third-quarter 2020 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Partners Events and Presentations site, www.phillips66partners.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations site approximately two hours after the live call, and a transcript will be available at a later date.
About Phillips 66 Partners
Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Phillips 66 to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. For more information, visit www.phillips66partners.com.
