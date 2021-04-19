|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 16.12.2021
Phillips 66 to Announce Fourth-Quarter Financial Results
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a webcast at noon EST on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter 2021 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.
To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, https://www.phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer