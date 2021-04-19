ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:30 | 16.12.2021
Phillips 66 to Announce Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a webcast at noon EST on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter 2021 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, https://www.phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,100 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $56 billion of assets as of Sept. 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005870/en/

