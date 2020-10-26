20:30 | 26.10.2020

Photonic Crystals Market To Be Worth USD 99.26 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 8.2%: Emergen Research

– The rising use of photonic crystal due to enhanced properties than the metal products and the increasing prevalence of small size displays across the electronics industry is driving the demand for the marketVANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Photonic Crystals Market [https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/photonic-crystals-market] is forecast to be worth USD 99.26 Billion by 2027, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing use of photonic crystal as it offers improved properties than metal products, the Photonic Crystals Market is anticipated to expand significantly. Besides, the growing proliferation of small-size displays is anticipated to also stimulate market growth. The increasing demand for the display of photonic crystals in the LEDs due to less power usage is predicted to fuel the market growth in the following years.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252126/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252126/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg]However, it is anticipated that expensive photonic crystal-associated solutions will impede market growth over the forecasted period.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/277 [https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/277]Key Highlights From The Report

— In January 2019, Micron Technology, Inc., announced that it is

exercising its right to acquire Intel’s stake in the partnership of the

firms, IM Flash Technologies, LLC. The acquisition of IM Flash will help

Micron improve its research and development activities and optimize its

3D XPoint production plan.

— Due to the dimensionally cross-sectional architecture, like hexagonal

lattice and cubic lattice, the Two-Dimensional Photonic segment is

speculated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 8.8% through the

forecast duration.

— Due to its superior capabilities of controlling light flow and

architecture versatility offering specific properties, the optical fiber

segment is estimated to account for the largest market share through the

forecast period.

— Owing to the rising deployment of LED displays, optical sensors, and

solar power, the industrial segment is projected to dominate the market

with a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast timeframe.

— Due to the increasing research and development activities, the Asia

Pacific region is estimated to lead the worldwide photonic crystal

market. Moreover, increasing government spending in developing countries

such as China, India, Japan, and Korea has expanded the use of

commodities in the region, which is anticipated to boost market growth

more shortly.

— Key participants include Corning Inc., Epistar Corp., Micron Technology,

Inc., Opalux Inc., TDK Corporation, Rohm Co., Ltd., Luminus Devices

Inc., ICx Photonics, Inc., NKT Photonics Inc., and Palo Alto Research

Center, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Photonic Crystals Market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

— Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) — One-Dimensional Photonic

— Two-Dimensional Photonic

— Three-Dimensional Photonic

— Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) — Image Sensors

— Solar & PV Cells

— LEDs Displays

— Optical Fibers

— Discrete & Integrated Optical Components Lasers

— Others

— End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) — Manufacturing

— Healthcare

— Aerospace & Defense

— Industrial

— Others

— Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) — North America 1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

— Europe 1. Germany

2. U.K.

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

— Asia Pacific 1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. India

5. Rest of APAC

— Latin America 1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

— Middle East & Africa 1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

Find more similar research insights by Emergen Research:Surface Treatment Chemicals Market By Chemical Type (Plating Chemicals, Cleaners, Conversion Coating), By Base Material Type (Plastics, Metals, Others), By Industry Vertical (Construction, Transportation, General Industry, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027Needle Coke Market By Product Type (Coal-Based Needle Coke, Petroleum-Based Needle Coke), By Grade (Super-Premium Grade, Premium Grade, Intermediate-Premium Grade), By Application (Electrodes, Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys, Carbon Black, Rubber Compounds, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market By Type (Hydrophobic Coating, Oleophobic Coating), By Technology (Vacuum Deposition, Sol Gel, Others), By Application (Consumer Goods, Building & Construction, Automotive, Solar Panels, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027Hunting and Shooting Ammunition Market By Type (Bullets, Artillery Shells, Others), By End Users (Hunting, Sports, Training), By Caliber (Small, Medium), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027Renewable Polypropylene Market By Source (Beet, Corn, Sugarcane, Others), By Application (Textile, Injection, Films, Others), By End-Use (Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Industrial, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

