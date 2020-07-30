|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:30 | 30.07.2020
Piedmont Lithium: June 2020 Quarterly Report
Piedmont Lithium Limited (ASX:PLL; NASDAQ:PLL) (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to present its June 2020 quarterly report. Highlights during and subsequent to the quarter were:
Completed an updated scoping study for Piedmont’s integrated mine-to-hydroxide project. The mine-to-hydroxide project comprises a mine and concentrator producing spodumene concentrate which will be transported to Piedmont’s Chemical Plant and converted into battery-grade lithium hydroxide. The updated scoping study includes the results of the new Chemical Plant PFS.
Completed additional metallurgical testwork to produce 120 kilograms of spodumene concentrate from core samples collected from the Piedmont Lithium Project. Concentrate qualities and recoveries were consistent with earlier testwork programs.
Completed a bench-scale lithium hydroxide testwork program at SGS Canada, Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario which demonstrated conversion of Piedmont ore to battery-quality lithium hydroxide.
Entered into a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Primero Group (“Primero”) for the delivery of Piedmont’s planned spodumene concentrator on an engineer, procure, and construct (“EPC”) basis, with Primero to contract operate the spodumene concentrator for a period of up to six years following construction.
Concluded a definitive and exclusive marketing agreement for byproduct quartz, feldspar, and mica with Ion Carbon, a division of AMCI. The Company continues to advance offtake discussions for byproducts with quartz offtake discussions the most advanced.
Appointed Mr. Austin Devaney as Vice President – Sales & Marketing. Mr. Devaney spent most of the past decade in senior marketing roles with Albemarle Corporation, most recently as Vice President, Strategic Marketing and Customer Excellence.
Completed a U.S. public offering of 2,065,000 of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 100 of its ordinary shares, including the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, at an issue price of US$6.30 per ADS, to raise gross proceeds of US$13.0 million (~A$18.6 million) (“Public Offering”).
Piedmont has also received commitments from existing non-U.S. institutional and sophisticated shareholders and directors for 120,000,000 of its fully paid ordinary shares, at an issue price of A$0.09 per share (which equates to the same issue price of the Public Offering), to raise gross proceeds of A$10.8 million (“Private Placement”). Completion of the Private Placement is subject to shareholder approval.
Keith D. Philips, President and CEO of Piedmont commented “We are extremely pleased with the progress the Company has made during the quarter on advancing our 100% owned Piedmont Lithium Project. The PFS and scoping studies both demonstrate the economic benefit of developing a lithium chemical business in North Carolina, USA given its exceptional infrastructure, low operating costs and competitive tax regime.
