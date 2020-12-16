|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:36 | 16.12.2020
Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share of common stock, payable on March 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 1, 2021.
