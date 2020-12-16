ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share of common stock, payable on March 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 1, 2021.
Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $20 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity, and 6,200 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.
