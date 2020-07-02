|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 02.07.2020
Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2020 Second-quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to release its 2020 second-quarter financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and recent developments.
Dial (877) 407-8035 or (201) 689-8035 for international callers.
An audio recording will be available by phone until 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering passcode 35575.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer