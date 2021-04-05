|
22:30 | 05.04.2021
Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2021 First-Quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to release its 2021 first-quarter financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and recent developments.
To access the live session:
Join the webcast at www.pinnaclewest.com/presentations for audio of the call and slides, or
Dial (877) 407-8035 or (201) 689-8035 for international callers.
To access the replay:
Visit www.pinnaclewest.com/presentations within 30 days for the webcast recording.
An audio recording will be available by phone until 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 12, 2021, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering passcode 40595.
