14:30 | 30.12.2020
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Conditional Cash Tender Offers for 5.625% Senior Notes due 2027 and 4.125% Senior Notes due 2028 of Parsley Energy, LLC and Parsley Finance Corp. and Solicitations of Consents to the Related Indentures
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) (“Pioneer”) today announced that, in connection with the proposed Mergers described below, it has commenced cash tender offers to purchase any and all of the outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”) and 4.125% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes” and, together with the 2027 Notes, the “Notes”) of Parsley Energy, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Parsley LLC”), and Parsley Finance Corp., a Delaware corporation (“Parsley Finance” and, together with Parsley LLC, the “Issuers”) from holders of each series of the Notes (the “Offers”) and solicitations of consents from holders of each series of the Notes (the “Consent Solicitations”) to effect certain amendments to the indentures governing each series of the Notes (the “Indentures”). The terms and conditions of the Offers and Consent Solicitations are described in the Offers to Purchase for Cash and Solicitation of Consents to the Related Indentures, dated December 30, 2020 (the “Offers to Purchase”).
701885AH8/
$700,000,000
$1,068.75
$30.00
$1,098.75
4.125% Senior Notes
701885AJ4/
$399,472,000
$1,037.50
$30.00
$1,067.50
(1)
Excludes accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Settlement Date, which will also be paid on accepted Notes up to but not including the Settlement Date.
(2)
The Offers and the Consent Solicitations are being made in connection with, and are expressly conditioned upon the closing of, the acquisition of the Issuers by Pioneer pursuant to the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among Pioneer and certain of its subsidiaries, Parsley Energy, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Parsley”), and Parsley LLC, dated as of October 20, 2020 (the “Mergers”). The Mergers are expected to close on or about January 12, 2021, subject to satisfaction of the conditions specified in the Merger Agreement. Following completion of the Mergers, the Issuers will be direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Pioneer. The Offers and Consent Solicitations are also subject to the condition that Pioneer shall have consummated one or more investment grade public debt financing transactions on terms and conditions acceptable to Pioneer in its sole discretion, that, together with not more than $500 million of available cash and availability under Pioneer’s credit facility, is sufficient to fund (A) the redemption of the 2025 Notes described below and (B) the purchase of all Notes tendered pursuant to the Offers (the “Financing Condition”), as well as other customary conditions specified in the Offers to Purchase. Subject to all conditions to the Offers having been either satisfied or waived by Pioneer, the settlement for all Notes accepted for purchase in the Offers will occur on a date promptly following the Expiration Date, which is expected to be January 29, 2021 (the “Settlement Date”). No tenders will be valid if submitted after the Expiration Date.
Notes tendered and consents delivered may be withdrawn or revoked at any time prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 13, 2021 (with respect to each series of Notes, the “Withdrawal Date”). Holders of Notes who tender their Notes and deliver their consents after the Withdrawal Date, but at or prior to the Expiration Date, may not withdraw their tendered Notes and related delivered consents. Holders of Notes who validly tender their Notes will be deemed to have validly delivered the related consents. Holders of Notes may not tender Notes without delivering the related consents.
The consummation of the applicable Offer and applicable Consent Solicitation is not conditioned upon any minimum amount of applicable Notes being tendered. Pioneer reserves the absolute right, subject to applicable law, to: (i) waive any or all conditions to the Offers; (ii) extend, terminate or withdraw the Offers; or (iii) otherwise amend the Offers in any respect. Pioneer intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from one or more offerings of its debt securities, together with borrowings under its revolving credit facility and cash on hand, if necessary, to fund the aggregate consideration for all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offers and accepted for purchase, and to pay all fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Offers and Consent Solicitations.
BofA Securities, Inc., CIBC World Markets Corp., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. have been retained as dealer managers. D.F. King & Co., Inc. has been retained to serve as both the tender agent and the information agent. Persons with questions regarding the Offers and the Consent Solicitations should contact BofA Securities at (980) 387-3907 (collect), CIBC Capital Markets at (212) 455-6427, RBC Capital Markets at (877) 381-2099 or Scotiabank at (833) 498-1660. Copies of the Offers to Purchase and other related materials may be obtained by contacting D.F. King & Co., Inc. at 1 (866) 406-2283 (US toll-free) or 1 (212) 269-5550 (collect) or email: pxd@dfking.com.
None of Pioneer or its affiliates, its board of directors, Parsley, the Issuers, the dealer managers, the tender agent and the information agent or the Trustee (as defined below) for the Notes makes any recommendation as to whether holders of the Notes should tender or refrain from tendering the Notes.
Parsley and the Issuers also announced today that the Issuers have delivered notices of conditional redemption of all of the Issuers’ outstanding 5.250% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “5.250% Notes due 2025”) and all of the Issuers’ outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “5.375% Notes due 2025” and, together with the 5.250% Notes due 2025, the “2025 Notes”). The redemption date for the 2025 Notes provided in the applicable notice of conditional redemption is January 29, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The 5.250% Notes due 2025 will be redeemed at a redemption price of 103.398% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 5.250% Notes due 2025, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date (the “5.250% Notes Redemption Price”), and the 5.375% Notes due 2025 will be redeemed at a redemption price of 102.688% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 5.375% Notes due 2025, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date (together with the 5.250% Notes Redemption Price, the “Redemption Price”). The redemption of the 2025 Notes is conditioned upon, before the Redemption Date, completion of the Mergers and satisfaction or waiver of the Financing Condition. The Issuers will publicly announce and notify the holders of the 2025 Notes and the Trustee (as defined below) if any of the foregoing conditions is not satisfied or waived, whereupon the redemption of the 2025 Notes will be revoked and the 2025 Notes will remain outstanding.
U.S. Bank National Association is the trustee (the “Trustee”) for the 2025 Notes and is serving as the paying agent for the redemptions. Copies of the notice of redemption and additional information relating to the redemption of the Notes may be obtained by contacting the Trustee at U.S. Bank Global Corporate Trust, Attn: Bondholder Services – EP-MN-WS2N, 111 Fillmore Avenue East, St Paul, MN 55107-1402 or 800 934-6802.
The Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus, any amendments or supplements thereto and other relevant materials, and any other documents filed by Pioneer or Parsley with the SEC, may be obtained once such documents are filed with the SEC free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or free of charge from Pioneer at www.pxd.com or by directing a request to Pioneer’s Investor Relations Department at ir@pxd.com or free of charge from Parsley at www.parsleyenergy.com or by directing a request to Parsley’s Investor Relations Department at ir@parsleyenergy.com.
