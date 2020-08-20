|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 20.08.2020
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Declares Dividend on Common Shares
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share on Pioneer’s outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable October 14, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020.
Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.
