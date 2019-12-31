|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:20 | 23.02.2021
Pioneer Natural Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results; Provides 2021 Outlook
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Pioneer reported fourth quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $43 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the fourth quarter was $177 million, or $1.07 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter was $537 million. For the full year 2020, the Company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $200 million, or $1.21 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2020 was $2.1 billion.
Pioneer’s 2021 plan builds on this success, with a program that is capital efficient and is underpinned by our premier acreage position and scale in the Permian Basin. The highly accretive Parsley transaction further strengthens our investment framework, leading to a plan that is expected to generate $2 billion of free cash flow in 2021. As part of our commitment to return capital to shareholders, we are excited to formalize a new variable dividend policy, augmenting our stable and growing base dividend.
Our compelling investment proposition, coupled with our strong focus on environmental, social and governance initiatives, ensures Pioneer will continue to provide low-cost, environmentally friendly energy to the world, while enhancing value for shareholders.”
During the fourth quarter, the Company’s drilling, completion and facilities capital expenditures totaled $336 million. The Company’s total capital expenditures3, including water infrastructure, totaled $351 million. For the full year 2020, the Company’s drilling, completion and facilities capital expenditures totaled $1.4 billion. The Company’s total capital expenditures for the full year, including water infrastructure, totaled $1.5 billion.
Cash flow from operating activities during the fourth quarter and full year 2020 was $537 million and $2.1 billion, respectively, leading to free cash flow of $294 million for the fourth quarter and $689 million for the full year.
The Company’s Board of Directors approved an increase to the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.56 per share. The 2021 quarterly dividend increase represents the fourth consecutive year that Pioneer has increased its dividend.
In addition to Pioneer’s increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.56 per share, the Company is initiating a long-term variable dividend policy in 2021 that is expected to increase the Company’s return of capital to shareholders. Consistent with Pioneer’s long-term investment framework, the Company expects to annually distribute up to 75% of the prior year’s annual free cash flow, after the payment of the base dividend2, assuming the Company’s leverage metrics remain low. Pioneer expects to begin to pay the quarterly variable dividend distributions in 2022. For 2022, the Company expects to distribute up to 50% of 2021 free cash flow, after the payment of base dividends, assuming the average 2021 West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price is greater than $42 per barrel.
Pioneer continues to capture synergies from the acquisition of Parsley Energy, Inc. (Parsley) and is increasing the Company’s synergy target by $25 million to $350 million of expected total annual synergies. These annual synergies include interest savings of $100 million, G&A savings of $100 million and operational synergies of $150 million.
Production costs, including taxes, averaged $7.01 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE). Depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) expense averaged $11.81 per BOE. Exploration and abandonment costs were $12 million. General and administrative (G&A) expense was $64 million. Interest expense was $36 million. The net cash flow impact related to purchases and sales of oil and gas, including firm transportation, was a loss of $32 million. Other expense was $48 million, or $15 million excluding unusual items4.
The Company recently identified two marketing contracts that should have been accounted for as derivatives in the Company’s historical consolidated financial statements. The contracts provided for the transportation and sale of purchased oil at lower transport and storage costs as compared to similar costs in the Company’s other contracts. The contracts were executed during the fourth quarter of 2019, but transactions under the contract did not begin until January 2021. The Company plans to restate its consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 to reflect the noncash mark-to-market corrections related to the derivative treatment of the contracts. The noncash mark-to-market adjustments to the other periods impacted were not material. The adjustments did not impact the Company’s reported cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities for any period. See the attached schedules for a description of the marketing derivatives.
The Company’s controllable cash costs, inclusive of lease operating expense, G&A and interest expense, continue to trend lower and represent a combined 23% reduction per BOE in 2020 when compared to 2019. As the Company realizes the expected synergies associated with the acquisition of Parsley, controllable cash costs are forecasted to decrease an additional 8% in 2021.
During 2021, the Company plans to operate an average of 18 to 20 horizontal drilling rigs in the Permian Basin, including a one-rig average program in the Delaware Basin and a three-rig average program in the southern Midland Basin joint venture area. The 2021 program is expected to place 385 to 415 wells on production, predominantly in the Midland Basin, with a well mix of approximately 40% Wolfcamp B, 40% Wolfcamp A and 15% Spraberry in the Midland Basin and the remaining 5% in the Delaware Basin. Pioneer will continue to evaluate its drilling and completions program on an economic basis, with future activity levels assessed regularly and governed by its reinvestment framework.
Pioneer expects 2021 oil production of 307 to 322 MBOPD and total production of 528 to 554 MBOEPD, which excludes Parsley production prior to the Parsley acquisition close date of January 12, 2021, and includes the expected production impact attributable to the recent winter storm of approximately 8 MBOPD and 14 MBOEPD. On a pro forma basis for the Parsley transaction, 2021 oil production and total production ranges are expected to be 310 to 325 MBOPD and 533 to 559 MBOEPD, respectively. The Company continues to monitor the macroeconomic environment and will remain flexible and responsive to changing market conditions to preserve its strong balance sheet.
Pioneer has redefined its investment framework to prioritize free cash flow generation and return of capital to shareholders. This capital allocation strategy is intended to create long-term value by optimizing the reinvestment of cash flow to accelerate the Company’s free cash flow profile. At current strip pricing, the Company expects its reinvestment rate to be between 50% to 60%, generating increased free cash flow. Pioneer is targeting a 10% total annual return, inclusive of a strong and growing base dividend, a variable dividend and high-return oil growth. The Company believes this differentiated strategy positions Pioneer to be competitive across industries.
Pioneer continues to maintain substantial oil and gas derivative coverage in order to protect the balance sheet, providing the Company with operational and financial flexibility. The Company’s financial and derivative mark-to-market results and open derivatives positions are outlined in the attached schedules.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s total proved reserves were estimated at 1,271 MMBOE, of which 95% are proved developed.
Consistent with Pioneer’s sustainable practices, the Company has incorporated greenhouse gas (GHG) and methane emission intensity reduction goals into its ESG strategy, with goals to reduce the Company’s GHG emissions intensity by 25% and methane emissions intensity by 40% by 2030, inclusive of the assets Pioneer acquired from Parsley. These emission intensity reduction targets are aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures criteria for target setting.
In addition, the Company is building on its leadership position related to minimizing flaring and has formally adopted a goal to maintain the Company’s flaring intensity to less than 1% of natural gas produced. Pioneer also plans to end routine flaring, as defined by the World Bank, by 2030 with an aspiration to reach this goal by 2025.
Socially, Pioneer maintains a proactive safety culture, supports a diverse workforce and inspires teamwork to drive innovation. The Board of Directors has a Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Committee and a Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee to provide director-level oversight of these activities. These committees help to promote a culture of continuous improvement in safety and environmental practices. Consistent with the high priority placed on HSE and ESG, the Board of Directors has increased the executive annual incentive compensation weighting for these metrics from 10% to 20% beginning in 2021.
In addition to the increased weighting towards HSE and ESG metrics, Pioneer’s executive incentive compensation continues to be aligned with shareholder interests. Beginning in 2021, return on capital employed (ROCE) has been included along with cash return on capital invested (CROCI), which was added in 2020, with a combined weighting of 20%, while production and reserves goals previously included as incentive compensation metrics have been removed.
Pioneer has amended executive equity compensation as well, with the S&P 500 index being added into the total stockholder return (TSR) peer group for performance awards beginning in 2021, and for the second consecutive year the long-term equity compensation for the Company’s Chief Executive Officer will be 100% in performance awards, with 100% of such awards at risk based on performance relative to the TSR peer group. These updates to Pioneer’s executive incentive and equity compensation programs demonstrate the Company’s continuing commitment to aligning total executive compensation with the interests of our shareholders.
For more details, see Pioneer’s 2020 Sustainability Report at pxd.com/sustainability.
Internet: www.pxd.com
Telephone: Dial (800) 458-4121 and enter confirmation code 7134307 five minutes before the call.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. This replay will be available through March 22, 2021. Click here to register for the call-in audio replay and you will receive the dial-in information.
Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit www.pxd.com.
Footnote 2: The declaration and payment of future dividends is at the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, the Company’s earnings, financial condition and outlook, capital requirements, level of indebtedness, statutory and contractual restrictions applying to the payment of dividends and other considerations that the Board of Directors deems relevant.
Footnote 3: Excludes acquisitions, asset retirement obligations, capitalized interest, geological and geophysical G&A, information technology and corporate facilities.
Footnote 4: Unusual items include the following: (i) a noncash $11 million net increase in estimated deficiency fee obligations associated with the 2019 sale of the Company’s Eagle Ford and South Texas assets; (ii) $10 million of transaction costs associated with the acquisition of Parsley in January 2020; (iii) $7 million of idle frac fleet fees, stacked drilling rig charges and drilling rig early termination charges; (iv) $4 million of employee-related charges associated with the Company’s 2020 corporate restructuring and (v) $1 million in charges related to sand take or pay deficiency payments. See reconciliation in supplemental schedules.
Footnote 5: The 2021 estimated cash flow number is a non-GAAP financial measure, representing forecasted cash flow (before working capital changes) assuming a WTI oil price of $55 per barrel (assuming a $3 differential to the Brent oil price) and Henry Hub gas price of $3.00 per MCF; represents the midpoint of production guidance. Due to its forward-looking nature, management cannot reliably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, such as working capital changes. Accordingly, Pioneer is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. Amounts excluded from this non-GAAP measure in future periods could be significant.
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,442
$
631
Restricted cash
59
74
Accounts receivable, net
695
1,035
Income taxes receivable
4
7
Inventories
224
205
Derivatives
5
32
Investment in affiliate
123
187
Other
43
20
Total current assets
2,595
2,191
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method of accounting
24,510
23,028
Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization
(10,071
)
(8,583
)
Total oil and gas properties, net
14,439
14,445
Other property and equipment, net
1,584
1,632
Operating lease right of use assets
197
280
Goodwill
261
261
Derivatives
3
21
Other assets
150
258
$
19,229
$
19,088
Accounts payable
$
1,030
$
1,411
Interest payable
35
53
Income taxes payable
4
3
Current portion of long-term debt
140
450
Derivatives
234
12
Operating leases
100
136
Other
363
431
Total current liabilities
1,906
2,496
Long-term debt
3,160
1,839
Derivatives
66
8
Deferred income taxes
1,366
1,393
Operating leases
110
170
Other liabilities
1,052
1,046
Equity
11,569
12,136
$
19,229
$
19,088
Oil and gas
$
1,013
$
1,349
$
3,630
$
4,916
Sales of purchased commodities
1,003
1,292
3,394
4,755
Interest and other income (loss), net
78
118
(67
)
76
Derivative gain (loss), net
(240
)
(95
)
(281
)
55
Gain (loss) on disposition of assets, net
2
—
9
(477
)
1,856
2,664
6,685
9,325
Costs and expenses:
Oil and gas production
175
207
682
874
Production and ad valorem taxes
60
76
242
299
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
396
440
1,639
1,711
Purchased commodities
1,035
1,288
3,633
4,472
Exploration and abandonments
12
11
47
58
General and administrative
64
78
244
324
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
2
3
9
10
Interest
36
34
129
121
Other
48
58
321
448
1,828
2,195
6,946
8,317
Income (loss) before income taxes
28
469
(261
)
1,008
Income tax benefit (provision)
15
(108
)
61
(235
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
43
$
361
$
(200
)
$
773
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common
Basic
$
0.26
$
2.16
$
(1.21
)
$
4.60
Diluted
$
0.26
$
2.16
$
(1.21
)
$
4.59
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
165
166
165
167
Net income (loss)
$
43
$
361
$
(200
)
$
773
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
396
440
1,639
1,711
Impairment of inventory and other property and equipment
2
3
3
38
Exploration expenses, including dry holes
2
3
11
8
Deferred income taxes
(16
)
113
(52
)
240
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets, net
(2
)
—
(9
)
477
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
27
—
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
2
3
9
10
Interest expense
17
5
51
9
Derivative-related activity
196
108
325
(8
)
Amortization of stock-based compensation
18
19
72
100
Investment in affiliate valuation adjustment
(55
)
(37
)
64
(15
)
South Texas contingent consideration valuation adjustment
—
(16
)
42
45
South Texas deficiency fee obligation, net
11
—
80
—
Other
31
9
125
105
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(62
)
(180
)
309
(227
)
Inventories
(34
)
35
(20
)
(20
)
Other assets
3
(18
)
24
(33
)
Accounts payable
(15
)
(8
)
(179
)
(7
)
Interest payable
18
29
(19
)
—
Other liabilities
(18
)
(41
)
(219
)
(91
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
537
828
2,083
3,115
Net cash used in investing activities
(326
)
(533
)
(1,668
)
(2,447
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(101
)
(103
)
381
(788
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
110
192
796
(120
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
1,391
513
705
825
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
1,501
$
705
$
1,501
$
705
Oil (Bbls)
204,455
220,326
210,641
212,353
Natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) (Bbls)
85,788
80,159
85,728
72,323
Gas (Mcf)
445,439
377,268
425,307
365,055
Total (BOE)
364,482
363,364
367,253
345,518
Oil per Bbl
$
40.94
$
56.01
$
37.24
$
53.77
NGLs per Bbl
$
18.51
$
18.60
$
15.62
$
19.33
Gas per Mcf
$
2.37
$
2.21
$
1.73
$
1.79
Total per BOE
$
30.22
$
40.36
$
27.01
$
38.98
Average price
$
30.22
$
40.36
$
27.01
$
38.98
Production costs
(5.22
)
(6.20
)
(5.07
)
(6.93
)
Production and ad valorem taxes
(1.79
)
(2.28
)
(1.81
)
(2.38
)
$
23.21
$
31.88
$
20.13
$
29.67
The Company’s net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders is reconciled to basic and diluted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders as follows:
$
43
$
361
$
(200
)
$
773
Participating share-based basic earnings
—
(2
)
—
(3
)
Basic and diluted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
43
$
359
$
(200
)
$
770
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
165
166
165
167
$
43
$
361
$
(200
)
$
773
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
396
440
1,639
1,711
Exploration and abandonments
12
11
47
58
Impairment of inventory and other property and equipment
2
3
3
38
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
2
3
9
10
Interest expense
36
34
129
121
Income tax (benefit) provision
(15
)
108
(61
)
235
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets
(2
)
—
(9
)
477
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
27
—
Derivative-related activity
196
108
325
(8
)
Amortization of stock-based compensation
16
19
67
74
Investment in affiliate valuation adjustment
(55
)
(37
)
64
(15
)
South Texas contingent consideration valuation adjustment
—
(16
)
42
45
South Texas deficiency fee obligation, net
11
—
80
—
Restructuring charges (including stock-based compensation)
4
—
79
167
Other
31
9
125
105
1,043
2,366
3,791
Restructuring charges (excluding stock-based compensation)
(2
)
—
(74
)
(141
)
1,043
2,292
3,650
Cash interest expense
(19
)
(29
)
(78
)
(112
)
Current income tax benefit (provision)
(1
)
5
9
5
1,019
2,223
3,543
Cash exploration expense
(10
)
(8
)
(36
)
(50
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(108
)
(183
)
(104
)
(378
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
537
$
828
$
2,083
$
3,115
_____________
(a)
“EBITDAX” represents earnings before depletion, depreciation and amortization expense; exploration and abandonments; impairment of inventory and other property and equipment; accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations; interest expense; income taxes; net (gain) loss on the disposition of assets; loss on early extinguishment of debt; noncash derivative related activity; amortization of stock-based compensation; noncash valuation adjustments on investments, contingent consideration and deficiency fee obligations; noncash restructuring charges; and other noncash items.
(b)
Discretionary cash flow equals cash flows from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities and cash exploration expense.
The Company’s net income attributable to common stockholders as determined in accordance with GAAP is reconciled to income adjusted for noncash MTM adjustments including (i) the Company’s derivative positions and (ii) the Company’s equity investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro”), and unusual items is as follows:
$
43
$
0.26
Derivative loss, net ($196 pretax)
153
0.92
ProPetro stock gain ($55 pretax)
(43
)
(0.26
)
Adjusted income excluding noncash MTM adjustments
153
0.92
COVID-19 related charges ($19 pretax)
(a)
15
0.09
Parsley transaction costs ($10 pretax)
(b)
8
0.05
2020 corporate restructuring ($4 pretax)
(c)
3
0.02
Gain on disposition of assets ($2 pretax)
(2
)
(0.01
)
$
177
$
1.07
As a result of changes to the Company’s drilling plans caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020, the Company recognized (i) an $11 million increase to the Company’s deficiency fee obligation associated with the 2019 sale of the Company’s Eagle Ford and South Texas assets as a result of changes to the buyer’s drilling plans, (ii) $7 million of idle frac fleet fees and stacked drilling rig charges and (iii) $1 million in charges related to sand take-or-pay deficiencies.
(b)
Represents legal, accounting and other transactional costs incurred in connection with the Parsley Energy transaction.
(c)
Represents employee-related charges associated with the Company’s 2020 corporate restructuring, including $2 million of noncash stock based compensation expense related to accelerated vesting of certain equity awards.
$
537
$
2,083
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
108
104
Less: Capital expenditures (a)
(351
)
(1,498
)
294
$
689
Capital expenditures are calculated as follows:
$
468
$
1,573
Less: Excluded items (a)
(132
)
(157
)
Adjusted costs incurred
336
1,416
Plus: Other property, plant and equipment capital (b)
15
82
Capital expenditures
$
351
$
1,498
Comprised of acquisition costs, asset retirement obligations and geological and geophysical general and administrative costs.
(b)
Includes other property plant and equipment additions related to water infrastructure, well services and vehicles.
These positions include contracts assumed by the Company through the Company’s merger with Parsley Energy, Inc. on January 12, 2021.
Volume
88,400
102,000
17,000
17,000
—
Price
$
46.47
$
46.47
$
44.45
$
44.45
$
—
Volume
46,800
54,000
43,000
43,000
4,932
Price
$
41.85
$
41.85
$
40.52
$
40.52
$
43.81
Volume
4,333
5,000
5,000
5,000
—
Price
$
40.50
$
40.50
$
40.50
$
40.50
$
—
Volume (a)
20,000
20,000
20,000
20,000
—
Price
$
69.74
$
69.74
$
69.74
$
69.74
$
—
Volume
90,000
90,000
90,000
90,000
37,000
Price:
Ceiling
$
50.74
$
50.74
$
50.74
$
50.74
$
61.29
Floor
$
45.11
$
45.11
$
45.11
$
45.11
$
47.57
Short put
$
35.07
$
35.07
$
35.07
$
35.07
$
37.30
Volume
17,680
20,187
9,446
9,446
—
Price:
Ceiling
$
59.44
$
59.39
$
51.29
$
51.29
$
—
Floor
$
49.34
$
49.30
$
41.55
$
41.55
$
—
Short put
$
39.34
$
39.30
$
31.55
$
31.55
$
—
Volume
—
—
—
—
10,000
Price:
Ceiling
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
60.32
Floor
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
50.00
Volume
127,222
100,000
100,000
100,000
—
Price
$
2.66
$
2.68
$
2.68
$
2.68
$
—
Volume
30,000
30,000
30,000
30,000
—
Price
$
5.07
$
5.07
$
5.07
$
5.07
$
—
Volume
101,183
116,484
116,304
116,304
4,932
Price
$
2.36
$
2.36
$
2.36
$
2.36
$
2.46
Volume
150,000
200,000
200,000
200,000
—
Price:
Ceiling
$
3.15
$
3.18
$
3.18
$
3.18
$
—
Floor
$
2.50
$
2.56
$
2.56
$
2.56
$
—
Permian Basin index swap volume (b)
10,000
—
—
—
—
Price differential
$
(1.46
)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
The referenced call contracts were sold in exchange for higher ceiling prices on certain 2020 collar contracts.
(b)
The referenced basis swap contracts locks-in the basis differential between the index price at which the Company sells its Permian Basin gas and the NYMEX index price used in swap contracts.
Oil derivative loss, net
$
(199
)
$
(204
)
Gas derivative gain (loss), net
15
(9
)
Marketing derivative loss, net
(12
)
(112
)
Total noncash derivative loss, net
(196
)
(325
)
Oil derivative receipts (payments) (a)
(44
)
69
Gas derivative payments (b)
—
(3
)
Interest rate derivative payments
—
(22
)
Total cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments, net
(44
)
44
(240
)
$
(281
)
Includes the effect of liquidating certain of the Company’s 2020 and 2021 Brent collar contracts with short puts for cash payments of $11 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
(b)
Includes the effect of liquidating certain of the Company’s 2021 NYMEX swap contracts for cash receipts of $1 million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
Balance as of December 31, 2019
603,750
Revisions of previous estimates
(68,300
)
Purchases of minerals-in-place
670
Discoveries and extensions
111,239
Production
(77,095
)
Sales of minerals-in-place
(1,480
)
Balance as of December 31, 2020
568,784
Balance as of December 31, 2019
281,983
Revisions of previous estimates
73,107
Purchases of minerals-in-place
324
Discoveries and extensions
55,952
Production
(31,376
)
Sales of minerals-in-place
(803
)
Balance as of December 31, 2020
379,187
Balance as of December 31, 2019
1,499,513
Revisions of previous estimates
342,720
Purchases of minerals-in-place
1,667
Discoveries and extensions
267,497
Production (b)
(166,863
)
Sales of minerals-in-place
(4,434
)
Balance as of December 31, 2020
1,940,100
Balance as of December 31, 2019
1,135,652
Revisions of previous estimates (a)
61,927
Purchases of minerals-in-place
1,272
Discoveries and extensions
211,774
Production (b)
(136,282
)
Sales of minerals-in-place
(3,022
)
Balance as of December 31, 2020
1,271,321
Revisions of previous estimates includes 83 MMBOEs of negative price revisions and 145 MMBOEs of positive technical revisions.
(b)
Production includes 1.9 MMBOE related to field fuel.
Proved
$
—
Unproved
14
14
Exploration costs
1,172
Development costs
387
Total costs incurred (a)
$
1,573
%
%
5.72
4.37
Costs incurred includes $112 million of asset retirement obligation increases and $31 million of G&G/G&A.
(b)
The summation of annual proved reserves, on a BOE basis, attributable to revisions of previous estimates, purchases of minerals-in-place and discoveries and extensions divided by annual production of oil, NGLs and gas, on a BOE basis.
(c)
The summation of annual proved reserves, on a BOE basis, attributable to revisions of previous estimates (excluding price revisions) and discoveries and extensions divided by annual production of oil, NGLs and gas, on a BOE basis.
(d)
Total costs incurred divided by the summation of annual proved reserves, on a BOE basis, attributable to revisions of previous estimates, purchases of minerals-in-place and discoveries and extensions. Consistent with industry practice, future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves are not included in costs incurred.
(e)
The summation of exploration and development costs incurred divided by the summation of annual proved reserves, on a BOE basis, attributable to revisions of previous estimates (excluding price revisions) and discoveries and extensions. Consistent with industry practice, future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves are not included in costs incurred.
