Pioneer Natural Resources To Present at Evercore ISI Elite Energy Summit Virtual Conference

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield, will present at Evercore ISI Elite Energy Summit Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 16, at 11:40 a.m. ET.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.
