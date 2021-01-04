ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:30 | 04.01.2021
Pioneer Natural Resources to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield, will participate in a panel discussion at Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live presentation will be available to the public via webcast – click here. Replays will be available using this link through Monday, February 8, 2021.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005804/en/

