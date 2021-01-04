22:30 | 04.01.2021



Pioneer Natural Resources to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield, will participate in a panel discussion at Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live presentation will be available to the public via webcast – click here. Replays will be available using this link through Monday, February 8, 2021.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

